  3. Masshtabnyy proekt v 700 m ot morya v rayone Payallar

Masshtabnyy proekt v 700 m ot morya v rayone Payallar

Avanos, Turkey
€139,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 5 + 1, 6 + 1. The area of apartments is from 65 to 285 m2. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Masshtabnyy proekt v 700 m ot morya v rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€139,000
Residential complex Kompleks v rayone Gazipasha
Residential complex Kompleks v rayone Gazipasha
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€168,750
Completion date: 2023
The residential complex is located in an environmentally friendly area of Alanya in the city of Gazipasha, near the beach and the city center, at the foot of the Taurus Mountains. Harmony Gazipasha Park is a concept of modern, comfortable, highly functional premium housing. within walking distance of the school, hospital, shops, cafe, weekly market, fish market, Gazipasha Marina and a chic beach. The complex is located 2 km from the sea and Gazipasha Marina, 0.5 km from the center of Gazipasha and the hospital, 4 km from the international airport. The project includes four monolithic houses with a large outdoor pool. The complex is located on an area of 4114 m2.   In stock are apartments in houses A1 and A 2. The layout of the apartments begins with two-room apartments 1 + 1 with a total area of 48m2, three-room apartments 2 + 1 with an area of 64m2 and four-room apartments 3 + 1 with a total area of 125 m2.    The complex will be commissioned in June 2023.
Residential complex ELEGANT GREEN VALLEY
Residential complex ELEGANT GREEN VALLEY
Payallar, Turkey
from
€141,000
Area 95–135 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Elegant Green Valley - a low-rise residential complex located in the Payallar region, a suburb of Alanya. The Payallar district is coastal, located 14 km from the center of Alanya. Infrastructure: - Outdoor pool; - Fitness room; - Sauna; - Playground / nursery; - Barbecue zone; - Table tennis; - 24/7 video surveillance; - Parking. Location: - Sea and beach: 1200 m - Gazipasha Airport: 50 km. - Antalya Airport: 100 km. - Alanya Center: 14 km. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse s unikalnym raspolozheniem v Kartale
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse s unikalnym raspolozheniem v Kartale
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€219,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kartal district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 72 to 199 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
