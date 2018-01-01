  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Apartamenty v novom butik-proekte - rayon Oba Alaniya

Apartamenty v novom butik-proekte - rayon Oba Alaniya

Alanya, Turkey
from
€250,000
;
8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 50 to 156.5 m2. The distance to the sea is 350 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Ruezgar Luxury - 3
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€186,001
Residential quarter Beachfront apartment in Mahmutlar Alanya with spectecular sea views
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€159,000
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€147,431
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€595,000
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
from
€1,59M
You are viewing
Apartamenty v novom butik-proekte - rayon Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€250,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Attractive residential complex for investment
Residential complex Attractive residential complex for investment
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€116,000
Completion date: 2023
The investment project is located in the city of Alanya in the Avsallar region, near the most famous Injekum beach. The Avsallar region is one of the most environmentally friendly areas, where there is a cozy complex surrounded by pine trees and wonderful sea views. The project is located on an area of 5 150m2 and will consist of one residential block, 10 floors with a total complexity of 100 apartments. There are apartments of 1 + 1 from 49 – 57 m2 and 2 + 1 apartment 78m2. All apartments are rented with high-quality clean decoration, plumbing, kitchen set.  The infrastructure of the complex will include an open and indoor pool, a water park, a spa center, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a steam room, a relaxation room, a fitness center, a cinema, a cafe - a bar, a tennis court, basketball and volleyball court, children's playground, games room, 7/24 security, security cameras, parking, generator and free internet. Residential Complex – these are good prospects for investment in the Avsallar region. Apartments can be used for your own vacation, and this is also an excellent option for long-term or short-term rental. The territory will be decorated with decorative green spaces and a well-groomed garden. The project will be completed in April 2023.
Residential complex ILKEM BRILLANT
Residential complex ILKEM BRILLANT
Mersin, Turkey
from
€65,000
Area 56–77 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. ILKEM BRILLIANT is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin, 10 km from the city center. Teja – is one of the most popular areas of Mersin, which is excellent for both permanent residence and leisure, because urban infrastructure and transport links are well developed here. From the features it is worth highlighting the immediate proximity to the sea, so from anywhere in the region you can be at sea in a few minutes. Infrastructure: - Conversations; - An open playground; - Open parking; - Outdoor pool; - Sauna; - Turkish hammam; - Fitness. Location: - Sea and beach: 500 m - Airport: 50 km. - Mersin Center: 10 km. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!
Residential complex Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€180,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer comfortable apartments with different layouts (from one to three bedrooms). The residence consists of four buildings (two 15-storey and two 13-storey) and features a gym, a swimming pool, a sauna, a steam room, a Turkish bath, kids' playgrounds and green areas, a garage for 157 cars. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the European part of Istanbul, near international schools, five minutes away from E-5 Highway, ten minutes from TEM Highway, three kilometers from a metrobus station. pharmacy - 260 m supermarket - 300 m bus stop - 350 m sports complex - 450 m hospital - 2.5 km park - 3.5 km westn marina - 10 km
Realting.com
Go