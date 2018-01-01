Proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Kestel

Yesilkoey, Turkey

from €174,800

66–125 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Lara Port is a complex that will be built according to European standards and will be located in one of the most attractive part of Antalya – Altyntash district. Within walking distance of the complex will be located several schools, a college, a tennis court, a market, the central square of the district, pharmacies, and a clinic. To the sea - 4km The entire infrastructure of the « Lara Port » project was designed and projected to create an appropriate level of quality and the most pleasant atmosphere for your comfortable pastime with your loved ones. The flight corridor does not pass over the Altyntash area, respectively, there is no noise from the aircraft, but only a beautiful view of the take-off or landing aircraft! Inner space: - Equipped bathroom with cabinets - Household appliances in the kitchen - oven, hob and hood. - Air conditioning in every room - Plumbing in bathrooms and kitchen - Aluminum double-glazed windows - Aluminum railing of the balcony + glass - Steel front doors - Intercom with camcorder - Generator - Water heater - suspended ceiling - Kitchen headset All apartments have a modern design. Wall coating - washable paint. Floor cover in the kitchen area and living room - ceramic tiles. Floor cover in bedrooms - laminate On the territory of the complex: - outdoor pool - outdoor children's pool - children's play area - indoor pool - poolside bar - sauna - hammam - jacuzzi - fitness room - parking - covered parking - concierge - video surveillance 24/7 Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!