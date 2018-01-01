  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash

Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash

Avanos, Turkey
from
€102,000
;
3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 53 to 124 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2700 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex LUNA LOFT 2
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€110,600
Residential complex Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming pool and restaurants, Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€460,000
Apartment building Ispartakule Istanbul Apartments Project
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€267,930
Apartment building Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€444,180
Residential quarter 1+1 apartments in a luxury complex in Tosmur, Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€145,000
You are viewing
Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€102,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s sovremennymi udobstvami
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s sovremennymi udobstvami
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€400,000
Area 29–180 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Yekta BLUE IV Residence – is a great opportunity to live a 7-minute walk from the sea and 5 minutes from the center of Mahmutlar. A residential complex of comfort class with modern architecture, a fashionable design of internal spaces and thoughtful layout of apartments. The project is being implemented in a picturesque location in the Mahmutlar — area near the sea. Location is suitable for both unhurried life against the background of greenery and open sky, and for active participation in the events of the city - a 5-minute walk from the center of Mahmutlar. The modern appearance of the house organically fits into the modern urban infrastructure. Yekta BLUE 4 Residence offers a large enclosed area with a picturesque garden, children's and sports fields, walking alleys with places for recreation, a barbecue area, a summer pool with a deck chair. The building on the ground floor will have a space for relaxation, entertainment and communication: indoor pool, hammam, sauna, Roman steam room, fitness room, children's play room, cozy lobby with upholstered furniture and a TV. All apartments will be rented with full finishing, a kitchen set and fully equipped bathrooms. Panoramic glazing. Individual heating system. Within walking distance of the complex are a variety of shops, cafes, a large Migros supermarket, a Saturday market, a post office, many banks and a pharmacy. Call or write if you dream of living by the sea and buying property is profitable!
Residential complex Buy to-let apartments with guaranteed yield of 6%, in the European part of Istanbul, Bagcylar, Turkey
Residential complex Buy to-let apartments with guaranteed yield of 6%, in the European part of Istanbul, Bagcylar, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€500,000
Agency: TRANIO
The Superior Suites is a part of the Batışehir residential complex. Batışehir is a residential complex with commercial premises, hotel residences of famous brands, offices and entertainment venues. The Superior Suites project is a new 15-storey apartment hotel with 175 rooms. It includes furnished apartments with a variety of layouts and views of gardens, city neighbourhoods and highways. Each unit has access to a balcony or terrace. Facilities and equipment in the house There are also 5 meeting rooms with views of the hotel garden, a sauna, Turkish bath, steam room, cafés, restaurants and bars. Advantages Yield of 6% with a 2 year guarantee Investor pays half tax of 2% on the purchase of apartments in this complex. Tax on the purchase of real estate in Turkey is 4%. Full hotel service Possibility to quickly obtain a title deed If the citizenship of Turkey is obtained through the purchase of these apartments, after 3 years they can be sold and it is possible to reinvest, including taking it to another country. Turkish citizenship will be retained for all family members. Location and nearby infrastructure The hotel is located in Bagcilar, a growing district of Istanbul. Istoc metro station - 8 min. Mall of Istanbul - 8 min TUYAP exhibition - 40 min Istanbul New Airport - 25 min Istanbul city centre - 20 min Yenibosna area - 15 min The Blue Mosque - 30 min
Residential quarter Newly built, spacious 3 bedroom apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter Newly built, spacious 3 bedroom apartment in Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€136,000
This 3 bedrooms spacious apartment is located famous neighborhood in Oba and close to shops. It consists of 3 blocks and 54 apartments. It is newly built with high quality in a green surrounded area. The spacious apartments total living area of 165 m2 and consist of 3 bedrooms, living room, and a separate kitchen. The hall and kitchen floor plated with high-quality tiles and bedrooms and livingroom plated with laminate. Newly built, spacious 3-bedroom apartment in Alanya such as features like children playground, car parking, pergola, barbecue area and children park. Features of 3 bedroom apartment in AlanyaSwimming poolChildren swimming poolSaunaFitness CentreChildren playgroundPower generatorInterior featuresChrome balcony Air conditioningGranite worktopShower cabinetAudio Visual door phoneCeramic and laminate flooringHigh gloss kitchen cabinet   
Realting.com
Go