  3. Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Avsallar

Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Avsallar

Incekum, Turkey
from
€120,000
;
17
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Avsallare. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 46 to 149 square meters. Distance to the sea 1000 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Avsallar Infrastructure: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basically there is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. A good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and finding new apartments in Avsallar is easy, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
2024
Similar complexes
Residential complex Premium apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey
, Turkey
from
€235,988
Residential complex Uyutnyy butik-proekt v krasivom prigorode Stambula rayon Beylikdyuzyu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€165,000
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Residences
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€137,867
Residential complex Skyland Istanbul
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€666,581
Residential complex Ready apartments in a prestigious complex
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€180,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot morya v Mahmutlare
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot morya v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€172,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 300 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Residential complex CML SILVER PAYALLAR
Residential complex CML SILVER PAYALLAR
Payallar, Turkey
from
€95,000
Area 57–104 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! CML SILVER PAYALLAR is a new residential complex in the Payallar area from the developer EREL İNŞAAT. The Payallar region stretches from the sea to the mountains for about 6 km. It is located 14 km from the center of Alanya. On the west side of Payallar, coniferous forests and the Turkler area, from the east - a tourist and very modern area of Konakly. Infrastructure: - Outdoor swimming pool; - Fitness center; - Sauna; - SPA; - Playground. Apartments for rent: - Laminate; - Suspension ceiling; - Steel door; - Shower cabin; - Sanuzel; - Alarm. Location: - 30 km to the center of Alanya; - 95 km to Antalya Airport; - 200 m to the sea. within walking distance are public transport stops, supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Apartment building OBA VOYAGE DELUXE
Apartment building OBA VOYAGE DELUXE
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€98,000
Area 48–195 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA
OBA VOYAGE DELUXE This project will be finished ın june 2023 The facilites of this project include: -Outdoor swimming pool -Indoor swimming pool -Jaccuzi -Turkish bath -Sauna -Steam room -Massage room -Salt room -Aqua park -Fitness salon -Tennis court -Cinema room -Mini golf -Chess garden -Children's playground -Children's play room -Barbecue space -Games room -Billiard table -Table tennis Distance to the sea 1.5 km +Shuttle to the sea Distance to the Alanya center 3 km Interior design of the apartment: -60×120 Granite floors -Lacquered kitchen cabinets -Black Star Galexi color granite countertops -Insulated windows -Specially designed steel door with peephole -Specially designed lacquered inner doors -Tempered glass shower cabin -Hilton bathroom sink Includes one bedroom units 48 m² and a price of 98000 euros Two-bdroom duplex units 129 m² and a price of 244000 euros Three-bedroom duplex units 157 m² and a price 280000 euros Four-bedroom duplex units 195 m² and a price 280000 euros NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down payment
