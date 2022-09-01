  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Apartamenty s vidom na more v rayone Demirtash

Apartamenty s vidom na more v rayone Demirtash

Avanos, Turkey
from
€116,000
;
7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 46 to 165 square meters. The distance to the sea is 750 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye prostornye kvartiry v rayone Avsallar Alaniya
Incekum, Turkey
from
€113,000
Residential quarter Cheap one bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€125,000
Residential complex Rezidenciya klassa lyuks v prestizhnom rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€190,000
Residential quarter New, unique project in Mahmutlar.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€136,500
Residential complex Apartamenty v centre rayona Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€194,000
You are viewing
Apartamenty s vidom na more v rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€116,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Project in Chiplakli area ten minutes walk from the sea
Residential quarter Project in Chiplakli area ten minutes walk from the sea
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€90,000
This small residential complex will consist of one four-story block with a total of 16 apartments of various layouts and square sizes. The following apartments will be on sale: 1+1 (65m2), 2+1 (130m2), 2+1 duplexes (130m2), 3+1 duplexes (150m2), each apartment will be put into operation with a finished fine finish. The project will be located in a favorable location - just a few minutes on foot, and you are already at the famous Cleopatra Beach. The comfort class residential complex will be built on an area of ​​950 m2 and will have its own closed area with a developed external and internal infrastructure, which will provide a favorable environment and additional opportunities for leisure for residents and their guests. Designers and the developer took into account the interests of different age groups of residents: they provided a playground for games, a sports area, a gazebo for quiet relaxation, a swimming pool and a sauna. And within walking distance from the complex there will be educational infrastructure: a school and a kindergarten, as well as supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, shops, bars, restaurants and much more for a comfortable life for apartment owners.   Swimming pool Children's swimming pool Outdoor playground Indoor playground Sauna Fitness Generator Elevator   Start of construction of the complex: 01.09.2022 Completion of the construction of the complex: 01.09.2023   With an initial payment of 30%, payment by installments is possible until the complex is put into operation.
Residential complex Topkapi Residence
Residential complex Topkapi Residence
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€450,000
Completion date: 2022
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Oba Alaniya
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€179,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Area from 82.5 to 165 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1600 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses
Realting.com
Go