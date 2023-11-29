Houses for sale in Nigeria

Show property on map Show properties list
Duplex 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system in Nigeria
Duplex 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Nigeria
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
Detached Duplex with private parking space and security office. Gated compound located at Op…
€493,497
Leave a request
Mansion 6 bedrooms with oceanviewLagos in Jinadu, Nigeria
Mansion 6 bedrooms with oceanviewLagos
Jinadu, Nigeria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
EXQUISITELY DESIGNED CONTEMPORARY OCEAN VIEW 6BEDROOM DETACHED LUXURY MANSION WITH 2-ROOMS B…
€4,54M
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms with #Nigeriaproperty, with #Lagosrealestate, with #Nigeriarealestate in Jinadu, Nigeria
Duplex 5 bedrooms with #Nigeriaproperty, with #Lagosrealestate, with #Nigeriarealestate
Jinadu, Nigeria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
This exquisitely finished 5 BEDROOM FULLY DETACHED DUPLEX with SWIMMING POOL, CINEMA ROOM, P…
€172,000
Leave a request
5 room house with Executive, with Nigeriaproperty, with Lagosproperty in Ajah, Nigeria
5 room house with Executive, with Nigeriaproperty, with Lagosproperty
Ajah, Nigeria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Impeccable architecture, 5 bedroom Fully detached duplex with an open terrace in a fully sec…
€323,928
Leave a request
Mansion 3 bedrooms with #lagos in Jinadu, Nigeria
Mansion 3 bedrooms with #lagos
Jinadu, Nigeria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 6
3 Bedroom Apartment For Sale Price: 250M Naira Location: Ikoyi, Lagos  Features: - New…
€545,152
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with Capitalcity, with THE BELLAVUE, with Abujavilla in Nigeria
Villa 4 rooms with Capitalcity, with THE BELLAVUE, with Abujavilla
Nigeria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
PROJECT BRIEF The Bellevue Residences IV project is luxury living at its very best. All o…
€720,000
Leave a request
Mansion 4 bedrooms villa, with CityofAbuja, with VillaAbuja in Guzape, Nigeria
Mansion 4 bedrooms villa, with CityofAbuja, with VillaAbuja
Guzape, Nigeria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 2
PROJECT BRIEF-THE HILLS RESIDENCES Situated in the heart of the FCT with easy access to t…
€218,061
Leave a request
3 room house with Nigeria, with Abuja, with Abujahousing in Abuja, Nigeria
3 room house with Nigeria, with Abuja, with Abujahousing
Abuja, Nigeria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 6
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
The Promenade Estate IV: PROJECT BRIEF The project site is within the Lokogoma district m…
€70,000
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms with #Lekki, with #lagos, with #Nigeria in Ajah, Nigeria
Duplex 5 bedrooms with #Lekki, with #lagos, with #Nigeria
Ajah, Nigeria
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
Exquisitely finished 5 BEDROOM FULLY DETACHED DUPLEX with SWIMMING POOL, CINEMA, and STUDY r…
€850,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Raha, Nigeria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Raha, Nigeria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 32
Area 141 m²
€600,000
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Nigeria
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Nigeria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Elizabeth Court is a Four (4) bedroom fully detached duplex in Queens Garden Estate at Isher…
€166,271
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with Developments, with Nigeria in Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria
Villa 10 rooms with Developments, with Nigeria
Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
The Bellavue Residences IV Project is a delight to the entirety of theintellectual and globa…
€654,183
Leave a request

