  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Apartamenty s idealnym raspolozheniem v evropeyskom Stambule

Apartamenty s idealnym raspolozheniem v evropeyskom Stambule

Avanos, Turkey
from
€325,000
;
8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Ayupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 106.64 to 206 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty razlichnyh planirovok v Esentepe Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€138,033
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistoy lokacii Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€685,000
Residential complex Novita 7 Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€184,333
Residential complex Novyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v centre goroda Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€190,000
Residential complex Kvartiry komfort-klassa v rayone Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€176,000
You are viewing
Apartamenty s idealnym raspolozheniem v evropeyskom Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€325,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luvi Residense
Residential complex Luvi Residense
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
The new Stay Investment project, 4.8 km from Gazipasha International Airport and 1.2 km from the clean wide beach - Luvi Residense. The residential complex Luvi Residense includes an internal public area as in hotels 5*. This is a comfortable option for a quiet, quiet life in sunny Turkey, as well as an optimal purchase for long-term rental. At the construction stage, you can buy an apartment in Gazipasha Turkey inexpensively, with an obvious prospect of rising costs in the coming years. The residence consists of one building for 60 apartments and a large territory. Even such inexpensive real estate in Turkey gives the right to apply for a residence permit for the whole family. Hurry to make a reserve, part of the apartments 1 + 1 has already been sold and only a few duplexes 2 + 1 have remained on sale. Gazipasha – is the green, most environmentally friendly area where fruits and vegetables are grown for export. Most of the inhabitants live and work here constantly, even outside the season, the town is not empty, like some areas of Alanya. Given this, in Gazipasha, real estate is optimally suitable for permanent residence.
Residential complex VELUX Yalikavak
Residential complex VELUX Yalikavak
Derekoey, Turkey
from
€830,000
Completion date: 2023
Velux Yalıkavak is located on the first coastline in a picturesque bay and covers an area of 65000m2. The following types of real estate 42 Residences 2 + 1 and 3 + 1, 33 Villas 4 + 1 and 5 + 1 and 10 Manor 6 + 1 are provided in your choice , all overlooking the azure Aegean Sea. Velux Yalıkavak is located on the first coastline and has its own sandy beach and pier, 250m2 long.  Sewing places for private yachts will also be provided. Sea taxi services provided. The concept of the residential complex Velux Yalıkavak involves 2 famous restaurants, Lounge Bar, Snek beach bar, Open Olympic pool, Fitness Center, Spa, Kids Club, playground,places for charging electric vehicles. Also on the territory of the complex there is a boutique hotel for your guests. Concierge services, cleaning, technical support, baggy service around the perimeter of the entire residential complex. 24 hour security. Living at Velux Yalıkavak you get the comfort of a 5 * luxury hotel. The complex will be fully operational by the end of 2023. 2 + 1 Residence                                                                          from 104m2 to 151m2                  3 + 1 Residences with private pool from 148 m2 to 206 m2 4 + 1 Villas with private pool from 305m2 to      400 m2 5 + 1 Villas with private pool from 378m2 to      640 m2 6 + 1 Manor with private pool from 583 m2 to 685 m2 For comfortable year-round living in the complex in all residential facilities, « Smart House » systems are installed, floor heating, automatic conditioning with a gild climate control, high-quality kitchen built-in furniture, all household appliances of the Gaggenau brand, granite and parquet flooring of the highest quality, terraces and balconies with a teak flooring, rich landscape design throughout the complex. The company, the developer SF Yıldız İnşaat, has been operating since 2010. During its existence, the company has successfully built and commissioned many projects of residential complexes, business centers, villas and residences.
Residential complex Type B_66
Residential complex Type B_66
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€121,151
Completion date: 2022
European side - Eyyup This project is built on an area of 10,700 M2. The project will be ready for delivery by the end of 2022 and two to three bedroom units are available. Advantages of this project include being located between two metro stations, close to the Tem Highway. The list price for 2 bedrooms units starts from 3,645,000 TL.
Realting.com
Go