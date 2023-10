Karakocali, Turkey

from €134,000

Modern new flats in Alanya, in the famous Oba center close to the beach The newly built complex has a central location which will attract buyers who are interested in an active lifestyle, dining, shopping, fairs, and nightlife Highlights of Apartment in the Heart of Alanya Oba1 In the heart of the city 2 Premium social quality 3 Great investment opportunity Newly built flats walking distance to the sandy beach of Alanya in ObaNew flats located in Alanya, Oba. Oba is a well-known tourist center in Alanya and popular by the Scandinavian holidaymaker. The newly built flats have an unbeatable location in the heart of Alanya Oba. The shops and cafes starting just under the flats and continue. the Apartment in Alanya center is just walking distance to the sandy beaches. There are very nice beach restaurants just 200 meters to the complex. This famous district has boutique hotels, international and traditional restaurants, shopping malls, quality private and public schools, and health amenities. These apartments are only 40 km to the Alanya Airport and the Project consists of 1 block and 32 flats. The residential complex has a swimming pool, fitness, sauna and children swimming pool There are 2 type apartment available in the to sale in this complex as 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartment This object in property in a central area of Alanya offers for sale, one bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments. The apartments have the highest standards of quality, All rooms have granite flooring. The kitchen has black granite countertop, white lacquer painting cabinets. Additionally, the apartment features video intercom, double glazing, steel entrance door, video intercom and shower cabin Distances 200 meters to the beach 20 meters to the restaurants 300 meters to the Metro Süpermarket 1 km to the Alanyum shopping mall 200 meters to the Koctas hardware 500 meters to the hospital