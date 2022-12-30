Novye apartamenty v uyutnom komplekse - rayon Payallar Alanya

Mersin, Turkey

from €65,000

43–60 m² 3

Completion date: 2024

We bring to your attention a new investment project with our own infrastructure, located in the popular area of Mersin — Teja, 600 meters from the turquoise waves of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence will be three thirteen-story buildings with a closed combined territory and with excellent social infrastructure. Teja – an actively developing microdistrict, with all the necessary infrastructure surrounded by: shops, markets, pharmacies, cafeteria, bakeries — all within walking distance. There are schools and kindergartens and convenient transport links with all areas of Mersin. Apartments in the project are sold at low prices and are a great option for investment. The occupied territory of the residence will be 5997 m2. Start date — 12/30/2022 End date of construction — 12/30/2024 Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 60 m2 Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 88 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceilings Modern interior doors Natural gas system The investment project in Teja will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Waterpark Children's pool Playground Fitness center Basketball court Tennis court BBQ area Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open parking Elevators Generator About the area: Teja – Mezitli microdistrict of the city of Mersin. It is a very popular and rapidly developing area with access to the sea and magnificent beaches, as well as an area with well-developed transport infrastructure, shops, cafes, restaurants and other social facilities. It is only 20 km away. from the center of Mersin, and its main advantage is – location on the coastline, so from any part of it you can be at sea in just a few minutes. The focus of the microdistrict is Kuyuluk Nature Park, where you can have a picnic with the whole family at any time of the year.