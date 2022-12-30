  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novye apartamenty v uyutnom komplekse - rayon Payallar Alanya

Novye apartamenty v uyutnom komplekse - rayon Payallar Alanya

Avanos, Turkey
from
€106,000
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 50 to 126 m2. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bike path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Lotus Nisantasi
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€771,363
Residential complex Tema Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€472,649
Residential quarter One-room apartment in Alanya just 400 meters from the sea
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€148,000
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy - rayon Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€150,000
Residential complex Gotovaya kvartira a centre goroda
Alanya, Turkey
from
€395,000
You are viewing
Novye apartamenty v uyutnom komplekse - rayon Payallar Alanya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€106,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone - Oba
Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone - Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€205,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 315 square meters. The distance to the sea is 850 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v Tedzhe
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v Tedzhe
Mersin, Turkey
from
€65,000
Area 43–60 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
We bring to your attention a new investment project with our own infrastructure, located in the popular area of Mersin — Teja, 600 meters from the turquoise waves of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence will be three thirteen-story buildings with a closed combined territory and with excellent social infrastructure. Teja – an actively developing microdistrict, with all the necessary infrastructure surrounded by: shops, markets, pharmacies, cafeteria, bakeries — all within walking distance. There are schools and kindergartens and convenient transport links with all areas of Mersin. Apartments in the project are sold at low prices and are a great option for investment. The occupied territory of the residence will be 5997 m2. Start date — 12/30/2022 End date of construction — 12/30/2024 Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 60 m2 Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 88 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceilings Modern interior doors Natural gas system The investment project in Teja will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Waterpark Children's pool Playground Fitness center Basketball court Tennis court BBQ area Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open parking Elevators Generator   About the area: Teja – Mezitli microdistrict of the city of Mersin. It is a very popular and rapidly developing area with access to the sea and magnificent beaches, as well as an area with well-developed transport infrastructure, shops, cafes, restaurants and other social facilities. It is only 20 km away. from the center of Mersin, and its main advantage is – location on the coastline, so from any part of it you can be at sea in just a few minutes.  The focus of the microdistrict is Kuyuluk Nature Park, where you can have a picnic with the whole family at any time of the year.
Residential complex Novyy proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Gazipasha Alaniya
Residential complex Novyy proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Gazipasha Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€135,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipas - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 169 square meters. Distance to the sea 700 meters. When buying property in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer. 
Realting.com
Go