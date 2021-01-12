  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kvartira na etape stroitelstva v komplekse premium-klassa

Kvartira na etape stroitelstva v komplekse premium-klassa

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€479,000
;
16
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

For sale apartment in Mahmutlar. Planning apartment 3 + 1 with separate kitchen, total area 168 m2, and the distance to the beach is 600 meters. The project will be commissioned in May 2024. Real estate in Mahmutlar is optimal for families with children and youth. But especially the area fell in love with pensioners from the CIS countries. After all, it is here that the – language barrier is not felt, the signs and menus in restaurants are all in Russian. Although Mahmutlar is 14 km from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturka and the embankment are always crowded, infrastructure, trade, restaurants are open all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation, a large shopping center is being built, Turkish farm bazaars, many restaurants, shops, boutiques are held twice a week, and at every step there are supermarkets. The entire coastline of Mahmutlar is occupied by numerous beaches. Along the promenade and inside the area there are bicycle paths. Many parks, sports and playgrounds. Mahmutlar is characterized by simple planning — 3 main streets run parallel to the sea, there is little chance of getting lost. Compact, inhabited area with saturated infrastructure.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex PARADISE GARDEN 1
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€156,000
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v samom centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€232,000
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€342,018
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€198,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot morya i centra goroda v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€303,000
You are viewing
Kvartira na etape stroitelstva v komplekse premium-klassa
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€479,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex ZE-RA
Residential complex ZE-RA
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Price on request
Area 45 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Zera Homes
< p > ZE-RA begins construction of a modern comfortable complex. The complex will be built in the most popular Mahmutlar district, it will have an area of 1287 sq m. < p > ✅ The complex provides 2 blocks for 36 apartments < p > ✅ Apartment layout < p > 1 + 1 with an area of 45 – 47 sq m ✅ Complex infrastructure: swimming pool, Turkish bath, fitness, video surveillance, playroom, playground, relaxation area, garage, jacuzzi, billiards. < p > ✅ Features of apartments: steel entrance door, interior door matching the concept, kitchen headset, plumbing, granite work surface, satellite TV, pvkh windows and double balcony windows, double glazed windows and balcony doors, double windows and double glazed balcony doors, spot and ice lighting. < p > ✅ Start of construction 12/01/2021 < p > End of construction 12/01/2022 < p > ZE-RA – is one of the best combinations of the Sea, Beach and Sun. The unique location combines the pacification of nature and the atmosphere of urban planning away from the bustling urban Mahmutlar. < p > The sea is 750 meters from the complex, which you can reach in a few minutes walk, enjoying the picturesque fruit groves and beautiful streets of our city. It is a house that meets all your needs: comfort, safety, peace and elegance. < p > For the convenience and convenience of our clients, we have provided several payment options: < p > 4% discounts when paying 100% of the cost of housing < p > 2% discount on payment 65% of the cost of housing < p > 12-month extension with 30% initial participation < p > ZERA HOMES is a reliable partner with many years of experience and impeccable reputation. When you become our client, you will find a friend and assistant while adapting to new conditions.
Residential complex Attractive residential complex for investment
Residential complex Attractive residential complex for investment
Alanya, Turkey
from
€203,806
Completion date: 2024
We present to you a new residential complex in the center of. Alanya with a total area of 3200 m2. The complex has 2 blocks consisting of 6 floors. The rich infrastructure of the complex: open / indoor pool, Turkish bath ( hamam ), sauna, gym, relaxation room, playground, mini club, winter garden, table tennis. The apartments are rented in a clean finish with fitted kitchen and wardrobes, interior and entrance doors, plumbing, air conditioning in each room, electric heater in the bathroom. Cleopatra Beach will be just 600 meters away, shops and restaurants are 100 meters away.
Residence Roskoshnye lofty v istoricheskoy chasti Stambula
Residence Roskoshnye lofty v istoricheskoy chasti Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€945,298
Completion date: 2024
Agency: FOA INVEST
This “ Luxury project ” is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara in the center of Istanbul - the Fatih area. The object has become one of the exemplary in the world in terms of restoring historical buildings in accordance with their original appearance, but taking into account modern approaches in construction.   Residents are offered apartments with layouts from 1 + 1 to 6 + 1.  The rooms are always filled with light thanks to the glass facade of the building.  Internal infrastructure: hammam, spa, bathhouse, hiking and cycling, indoor pool.  In addition, the residents of the complex are offered house cleaning services, dry cleaning, ironing, indoor video surveillance, restaurant, reception, security service 24/7, parking services and car rental.
Realting.com
Go