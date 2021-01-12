Kvartira na etape stroitelstva v komplekse premium-klassa

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Price on request

45 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

< p > ZE-RA begins construction of a modern comfortable complex. The complex will be built in the most popular Mahmutlar district, it will have an area of 1287 sq m. < p > ✅ The complex provides 2 blocks for 36 apartments < p > ✅ Apartment layout < p > 1 + 1 with an area of 45 – 47 sq m ✅ Complex infrastructure: swimming pool, Turkish bath, fitness, video surveillance, playroom, playground, relaxation area, garage, jacuzzi, billiards. < p > ✅ Features of apartments: steel entrance door, interior door matching the concept, kitchen headset, plumbing, granite work surface, satellite TV, pvkh windows and double balcony windows, double glazed windows and balcony doors, double windows and double glazed balcony doors, spot and ice lighting. < p > ✅ Start of construction 12/01/2021 < p > End of construction 12/01/2022 < p > ZE-RA – is one of the best combinations of the Sea, Beach and Sun. The unique location combines the pacification of nature and the atmosphere of urban planning away from the bustling urban Mahmutlar. < p > The sea is 750 meters from the complex, which you can reach in a few minutes walk, enjoying the picturesque fruit groves and beautiful streets of our city. It is a house that meets all your needs: comfort, safety, peace and elegance. < p > For the convenience and convenience of our clients, we have provided several payment options: < p > 4% discounts when paying 100% of the cost of housing < p > 2% discount on payment 65% of the cost of housing < p > 12-month extension with 30% initial participation < p > ZERA HOMES is a reliable partner with many years of experience and impeccable reputation. When you become our client, you will find a friend and assistant while adapting to new conditions.