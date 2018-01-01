Novye apartamenty s vidom na more - rayon Tuzla Stambul

Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
An elegant 5-story project is designed for a comfortable five-star vacation away from the bustle of the city, in a cooler and quiet place than the first and second lines of the sea. The residence will have everything necessary for life and relaxation in Turkey. The complex is located in the Oba district of. Alanya, within walking distance there are new shops, public transport stops, a school, outdoor sports and fitness centers, restaurants and cafes.
The project consists of 3 blocks, the total number of apartments is 84, apartments with layout are presented for sale: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 ( 54m2-174m2 ).
Start of construction October 2022, completion of construction May 2024.
Infrastructure of the facility: Transfer to the beach, Outdoor pool, Sports room, Outdoor parking, Hamam Room of yoga and Pilates, Table tennis, Sauna, Conference room, Billiards, SPA area, Recreation area, Children's playroom and mother and child room Jacuzzi, Lobby, Electric generator, Playground ( open ), Cafe, Raging.