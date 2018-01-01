  1. Realting.com
  Novye apartamenty s vidom na more - rayon Tuzla Stambul

Novye apartamenty s vidom na more - rayon Tuzla Stambul

Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€303,835
;
16
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Tuzla district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 100 to 350 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Cami Mahallesi, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey
Milas, Turkey
from
€2,04M
Residential complex Sovremennyy roskoshnyy kompleks v samom serdce goroda Kireniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€161,048
Residential complex Premium proekt na bolshoy territorii v populyarnom Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€123,200
Residential quarter Legend in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€130,000
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
€297,231
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v proekte biznes-klassa - rayon Avsallar Alaniya
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v proekte biznes-klassa - rayon Avsallar Alaniya
Incekum, Turkey
from
€120,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Avsallare. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 46 to 125 square meters. Distance to the sea 750 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Avsallar Infrastructure: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basically there is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. A good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and finding new apartments in Avsallar is easy, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
€533,784
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a concierge, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Park - 650 meters Shopping mall - 5 km Stadium - 8 km Schools - 8.4 km
Residential complex Apartments in a luxury residence Oba district
Residential complex Apartments in a luxury residence Oba district
Alanya, Turkey
from
€127,000
Completion date: 2024
An elegant 5-story project is designed for a comfortable five-star vacation away from the bustle of the city, in a cooler and quiet place than the first and second lines of the sea. The residence will have everything necessary for life and relaxation in Turkey. The complex is located in the Oba district of. Alanya, within walking distance there are new shops, public transport stops, a school, outdoor sports and fitness centers, restaurants and cafes. The project consists of 3 blocks, the total number of apartments is 84, apartments with layout are presented for sale: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 ( 54m2-174m2 ). Start of construction October 2022, completion of construction May 2024. Infrastructure of the facility: Transfer to the beach, Outdoor pool, Sports room, Outdoor parking, Hamam Room of yoga and Pilates, Table tennis, Sauna, Conference room, Billiards, SPA area, Recreation area, Children's playroom and mother and child room Jacuzzi, Lobby, Electric generator, Playground ( open ), Cafe, Raging.
