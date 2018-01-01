  1. Realting.com
New premium complex of villas, Marmaris, Turkey

Marmaris, Turkey
€686,078
20
About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools.

Plot areas - from 500 m2 to 800 m2.

Completion - June, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sea - 1,5 km
  • Dalaman Airport - 113 km
  • Center of Marmaris - 18 km
New building location
Marmaris, Turkey

