New premium complex of villas, Marmaris, Turkey

Avsallar, Turkey

from €170,000

61–122 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Lotus Premium is a modern residential complex in the Avsallar region of Alanya. Avsallar – is one of the most beautiful areas of Alanya. It is located on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. The distance to the city center is 24 kilometers and 110 kilometers to the world famous Antalya. The area is surrounded by mountains, it forms a special warm climate, without cool and strong winds. Avsallar — gentle sandy beaches, excellent for young children. A quiet area with developed infrastructure, a gentle entrance to the sea and children's parks. Infrastructure: - Outdoor pool; - Open parking; - Fitness; - Sauna; - Children's park; - Transfer to the sea. Location: - 25 km to the center of Alanya; - 100 km to Antalya Airport; - 900 meters to the sea. Within walking distance is a public transport stop, supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies, and the street market.