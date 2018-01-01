Novye apartamenty i smezhnye villy v rayone Esentepe 100 m do morya

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!
The Yacht Residence is a new luxury residential complex with all amenities in the center of Alanya, 250 meters from Keikubat Beach.
The residence has an absolutely favorable location - this is the very center of Alanya, where the most popular cafes and restaurants, boutiques and shops, a promenade with green areas and a yacht pier are located, grocery stores and farm bazaar on Fridays, and much more.
On site: an outdoor pool with a terrace for sunbathing and a water park area, a restaurant, a bar, an indoor pool, a fitness room, a sauna, a steam room, a children's playroom, a generator, a barbecue area, parking, caretaker, surveillance cameras, etc.
Complex infrastructure:
- Well-maintained landscaped territory;
- Pool;
- Children's pool;
- Zone for tanning and relaxation;
- Pool bar;
- Lobby, reception, concierge;
- Fitness room;
- Sauna, hamam;
- Children's playroom;
- Barbecue zone;
- Open parking;
- Security and video surveillance 24/7.
Economic attractiveness:
- Commission 0%;
- Return on investment;
- Interest-free installment plan;
- High demand of tenants;
- Only reliable developers;
- A safe deal.
Why is it profitable to work with us:
- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.
- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.
- Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey.
- We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying.
- We will select real estate for FREE.
- We will help with the move.
- We will show the object in person in Turkey or online.
- We will help with obtaining resident status.
Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!