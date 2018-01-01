  1. Realting.com
  Novye apartamenty i smezhnye villy v rayone Esentepe 100 m do morya

Novye apartamenty i smezhnye villy v rayone Esentepe 100 m do morya

Avanos, Turkey
€132,948
About the complex

Stay Property offers real estate in the area of Girne (Kirenia) in the North of Cyprus.The residential complex presents apartments 1+0, 1+1, 2+1, as well as villas with a layout of 3+1 different types. Apartment area from 39 to 108 m2. The area of villas from 127 to 330 m2. Kyrenia, or Girne — is the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a successful location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand there is a sandy coast of the azure sea, on the other – mountains. To live or rest in Kyrenia prefer wealthy people and rich pensioners. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble the famous European resorts, such as Cannes or Nice.The area of Kyrenia is framed by mountain ranges on the one hand and the sea on the other. There are excellent views from everywhere. In the vicinity of the area there are many beaches and beautiful places for recreation by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all necessary infrastructure for life. The main interest of the guests of the region is its center with a delightful Old pier, an atmospheric Old Town, a centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Ryzky (Ziya Rizkı), the attractiveness of the region also adds the location of the most prestigious educational institutions of the frame: American University Girne American University, University of Kyrenia (The University of Kyrenia), Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities.The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island is practiced careful attitude to natural resources during construction: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy areas in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

