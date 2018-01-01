  1. Realting.com
  Masshtabnyy proekt v peshey dostupnosti ot Long-Bich Iskele

Avanos, Turkey
About the complex

The company Stay Property offers new apartments in the area of Iskele – Northern Cyprus.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+0, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, 4+1. The area of the apartments is from 46 to 198 square meters. Iskele – is the main tourist area of Northern Cyprus, located in the south-eastern part of the island. This area includes the protected area of the Karpas Peninsula, where many wild animals live. Dense forests and stunning views on the coast make this area ideal for long walks. Iskele is famous for some of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Northern Cyprus - Golden Beach and Long Beach - it is here that a long sandy coastline with a gentle entrance to the sea. In addition to its natural beauty, the region is known for a number of historical and cultural attractions. One of the most popular is the ancient city of Salamin. Visitors can explore the ruins of the former major port city and learn about its fascinating history.For fans of an active lifestyle, there is all the necessary infrastructure: outdoor sports simulators, bicycle paths, etc, well-maintained promenade for jogging along the sea, volleyball grounds.All factors speak about the great investment potential of this area for both long-term investments and for the purchase of housing in one of the most tourist areas of Northern Cyprus. In just 10 years, Iskele has grown from a small village with a desert coastline to a blooming area, where the most modern residential complexes are located, attracting investors from all over the world. All literally “at hand” - shops, cafes, restaurants, sports and playgrounds, SPA centers, pharmacies and clinics.The property by the sea is quickly bought out, buyers are offered favorable payment terms. It is especially convenient that when buying a property you do not need to pay the full amount at once. At the conclusion of the contract the first installment is paid, and for the remaining amount the developers offer installments. When paying the first installment, it is possible to issue the VAW.
The year of construction
The year of construction
2027
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

You are viewing
