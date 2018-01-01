Novyy proekt v rayone s horoshimi plyazhami - Demirtash

Avsallar, Turkey

from €310,000

44–90 m² 3

Completion date: 2023

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Euro Residence 20 - a new luxury residential complex with all amenities and beautiful sea views, located on the first coastline in the resort town of Mahmutlar, in a quiet location, across the road from the sea and a beautiful sandy beach. On the other side of the complex is the central street of Barbaros, on which there are various objects of urban infrastructure necessary for everyday life. There are many restaurants and cafes, shops, grocery supermarkets, bank branches, pharmacies, entertainment venues and much more. Euro Residence 20 consists of two 12-story buildings, including a total of 146 comfortable apartments of various layouts, with an area of 60-90 square meters. m. Apartments are sold with finishing, kitchen headsets, lighting, plumbing, etc. Complex infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory; - Outdoor pool; - Water park; - Indoor pool; - Fitness room; - Sauna, hammam, showers; - Table tennis; - Billiards; - Children's room; - Conference room; - Central satellite dish; - Internet Wi-Fi; - Electrogenerator; - Open parking; - 24 hour security. Location; - 100 m to the sea; - 15 km to the center of Alanya; - 30 km to Gazipasha Airport; - 130 km to Antalya Airport. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate!