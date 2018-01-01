  1. Realting.com
  3. High-rise residence close to the coast and highways, Istanbul, Turkey

High-rise residence close to the coast and highways, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€242,400
About the complex

We offer apartments with views of the se and the islands.

The residence features a swimming pool, a parking, a fitness center.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport - 15 km
  • Hospital - 2 km
  • Aydos Forest - 2 km
  • E5 and TEM highways - 1 km
  • Coast - 2 km
  • Kartal metro station - 1 km
Other complexes
Residential complex Ottoman Railway Retro Lofts
Residential complex Ottoman Railway Retro Lofts
Fatih, Turkey
from
€1,85M
Have you ever had a house as 150 years old factory? Do you want to smell the soul of history before sleep? Do you think its only possible in movies or netflix? I think you dont have idea what can be possible in Istanbul. The old railway maintanence station renovated for the investors who in love with Istanbul. Has direct view to Marmara Sea, next to Eurosia Tunnel and easy access to Asian Side, surrounded with Byzantion walls and Yedikule Castle. Totally ready to move with title deed and its the time to have this experince.
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,46M
Agency: TRANIO
The project in the area of Adjarkent, Beykoz, known as the most green district of Istanbul. The unique location is between Fatih Sultan Bridge and Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge. Between Marmara Sea and Black Sea. The project has 2 high-rise buildings with different layout plans: 1-4 bedroom apartments and penthouses. Three floors are occupied by the amenities and infrastructure for the residents. Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 1-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, and terrace. Facilities and equipment in the house The complex also has cafés, restaurants, a cinema, rooms for party, events and business meetings, a zoo, and hotel services: technical support and cleaning. It also has car wash services and parking spaces with charging stations for electric cars. Location and nearby infrastructure Near the complex there are shops restaurants, cafes, a hospital, the Oasis Art Project museum, a hairdresser and offices.
Apartment building TECE PANORAMA
Apartment building TECE PANORAMA
Mersin, Turkey
from
€90,000
Area 100 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Luxury complex 90,000 € ATTENTION of apartments is very small. TECE PANORAMA unique complex with closed parking, hammam, fitness room, SPA zone. Exclusive project in the Mezitli region ( Teja ), 450 m from the Mediterranean Sea. There are only 25 minutes to Mersin Marina by car. Consists of 3 separate blocks united by one landscaped territory. On sale apartments 2 + 1, 3 + 1 ( block A and C ). Project Features: • water park • input group with reception • SPA zone with sauna • Turkish hammam • indoor pool • indoor fitness room • underground parking • basketball court • playground • gazebos for barbecue and relaxation • children's and adult pools • electric generator • gas • outdoor gym • video surveillance 24/7 • landscape territory design Near: shops, cafes, a pharmacy, butchers and vegetable shops, bakeries, a school, public transport stop. TECE PANORAMA apartments are fully prepared to live immediately after delivery. The price includes decoration, kitchen set with granite countertops, cabinet furniture. Plumbing and equipping premium bathrooms. All apartments have 2 bathrooms and 2 balconies. Cost: 2 + 1 ( 100 sq.m. ) from 90 000 € 3 + 1 ( 120 sq.m. ) from 113 000 € Deal: June 2023 Special offer for customers Well Homes Gayrimenkul: • price from the developer • installment 0% by 8 months. • down payment 50% • transaction support • after-sales service Take a look at the apartment in TECE PANORAMA Learn more about this and other projects: • Anastasia • Well Homes Gayrimenkul
