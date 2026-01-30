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Residential quarter Helvet Green

Mijas, Spain
from
$282,137
;
13
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ID: 39478
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1467028525
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Avenida Suiza de Mijas Golf, 17

About the complex

New and exclusive residential development on the Costa del Sol, designed for those who value comfort, light, and spaciousness in a natural setting. The homes, ranging from 1 to 3 bedrooms, are distinguished by their generous living spaces, abundant natural light, and high-quality finishes, offering a perfect balance between functionality and style. The complex features comprehensive communal areas dedicated to well-being and leisure, ideal for enjoying time with family or friends. The residential complex has indoor and outdoor common areas designed for socialising and recreation, complemented by sustainable landscaping that integrates native vegetation to promote biodiversity and environmental resilience. Its staggered architecture prioritises privacy and panoramic views, adapting to the terrain to make the most of the views of the golf course and the natural surroundings. Security and comfort are essential, with a controlled main entrance for pedestrians and vehicles, direct access to the main roads and proximity to all amenities. In addition, it has strategically located underground parking for greater comfort and peace of mind.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Helvet Green
Mijas, Spain
from
$282,137
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