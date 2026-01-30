Residential quarter Equilibrio Apartments

New boutique development of just 15 stunning apartments, distributed across 3 blocks with comfortable interior space and high-level privacy in an exclusive location. We understand how important it is to have a quality rest, so we seek locations for your second home that allow you to experience complete rejuvenation regardless of the season. The beauty of nature, surrounding infrastructure, ease of access, and the opportunity to spend leisure time interestingly—all of these factors should meet together. No small windows here - just large floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the apartments with natural light and offer you a view of the sea to wake up to every morning. The views extend further from the spacious terraces. This brand-new complex offers privacy to those who live here, while living in a building of the highest standards of quality and comfort. With underground parking, elevators, and a communal pool, set amid lush Mediterranean gardens. The properties offer 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on the ground floor and first floor, while penthouse apartments offer 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Well, thought out, modern layouts make this project stand out for quality and top construction methods as well as being the perfect place to live, relax, and entertain.