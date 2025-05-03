Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia

Koper Capodistria
4
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Marezige, Slovenia
2 bedroom apartment
Marezige, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
idyllic apartment 82 m2 + Apartment Studio 40M2 in Marezigi Calm Solar Location, only 10 …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Koper Capodistria, Slovenia
3 bedroom apartment
Koper Capodistria, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious four-room apartment with its own garden and terrace overlooking the sea Location: K…
Price on request
Apartment in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
A large apartment on the Adriatic coast. A beautiful four-room apartment with the atrium, …
$456,254
3 bedroom apartment in Koper Capodistria, Slovenia
3 bedroom apartment
Koper Capodistria, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/3
Basic information:Apartment area: 114.6 m2Balcony: 7 m2 with stunning views of the sea and s…
$408,207
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bonini, Slovenia
1 bedroom apartment
Bonini, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
A cozy and bright 3-room apartment with its own garden in one of the most popular areas of t…
$407,416
Apartment in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 78 m²
Bright apartment with beautiful views of the coast. A three-room apartment with a functiona…
$325,053
Properties features in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia

