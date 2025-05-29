Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia

Koper
8
10 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Koper, Slovenia
5 bedroom house
Koper, Slovenia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
In the heart of Koper, a beautiful house of 110 sq.m. with a terrace of 80 sq.m. is for sale…
$580,534

Agency
NovusPro
Languages
English, Русский, Slovenščina
Villa 4 bedrooms in Koper, Slovenia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koper, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive offer! For sale luxury house in Koper with magnificent view of the sea, Koper and …
$1,64M

Agency
NovusPro
Languages
English, Русский, Slovenščina
4 bedroom house in Koper, Slovenia
4 bedroom house
Koper, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
We are selling a superior detached house in Koper, located in a quiet location. The house wa…
$2,27M

Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English
House in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
House
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 360 m²
A house with a wonderful view of the sea, Copernet and Alps. House of the Lux class in a q…
$1,62M
8 bedroom House in Koper, Slovenia
8 bedroom House
Koper, Slovenia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 3
Great opportunity for investment in the heart of Koper! This 186  square meter detached hous…
$1,13M

Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English
House in Koper, Slovenia
House
Koper, Slovenia
Area 230 m²
Modern house on the coast of Slovenia.Exclusive modern house for sale just 7 minutes drive f…
$1,10M
3 bedroom house in Koper, Slovenia
3 bedroom house
Koper, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
For sale is a beautiful terraced house on the seafront in Koper, ideal for families or indiv…
$786,620

Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Crni Kal, Slovenia
3 bedroom house
Crni Kal, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
This stunning and completely renovated old Istrian house is now on the market, offering 150 …
$581,415

Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Koper, Slovenia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koper, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive offer! Luxury house in Koper with magnificent view of the sea, Koper and the Alps …
$1,64M

Agency
NovusPro
Languages
English, Русский, Slovenščina
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Ankaran, Slovenia
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Ankaran, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
building and operating permits heat pump and air conditioning system installed high-qu…
$939,416

Agency
NovusPro
Languages
English, Русский, Slovenščina

