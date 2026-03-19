  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Михас
  4. Жилой квартал Navigolf Suites 2

Жилой квартал Navigolf Suites 2

Михас, Испания
от
$489,189
;
7
Оставить заявку
ID: 39504
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1922451698
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Михас
  • Адрес
    Calle Mar de Alboran, 2

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
Phase 2 of the residential complex, which includes 32 apartments in blocks 6 and 7. Large outdoor areas include a swimming pool for residents' exclusive use. Excellent common areas and a wide range of entertainment such as shops, bars and restaurants a few minutes away in La Cala de Mijas. All units have a magnificent orientation that will allow you to enjoy spectacular open sea views from their terraces. Take advantage of the possibility of walking along the beach, playing golf, enjoying the great restoration offer of Cala de Mijas or the spectacular commercial areas accessible from the highway in less than 10 minutes. Inside, all units have underfloor heating. The homes are designed to take full advantage of natural light, with large rooms and windows that will fill your home with light and color. All the materials that will be used in the new phase of Navigolf are high-end. In response to the needs of the current market, the promotion exclusively launches housing typologies with 1.5 bedrooms, offering an additional stay designed so that you can adapt it to your needs. In addition, it is worth noting the height of the ground floor apartments, whose height is 10 meters high with respect to the initial street level. In this way, from the ground floor you will have the security and views of a fourth floor.

Местонахождение на карте

Михас, Испания
Образование
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал Organic I
Алаурин-де-ла-Торре, Испания
от
$955,626
Жилой квартал El Rosario 430
Ricmar, Испания
от
$7,39 млн
Многоквартирный жилой дом Апартаменты в Монфорте-дель-Сид с бассейном и зелеными зонами
Монфорте-дель-Сид, Испания
от
$544,631
Жилой квартал BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Малага, Испания
от
$1,02 млн
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры на побережье в Малаге с соляриями и бассейном
Casares, Испания
от
$932,470
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Navigolf Suites 2
Михас, Испания
от
$489,189
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Апартаменты в Монфорте-дель-Сид с бассейном и зелеными зонами
Многоквартирный жилой дом Апартаменты в Монфорте-дель-Сид с бассейном и зелеными зонами
Многоквартирный жилой дом Апартаменты в Монфорте-дель-Сид с бассейном и зелеными зонами
Многоквартирный жилой дом Апартаменты в Монфорте-дель-Сид с бассейном и зелеными зонами
Многоквартирный жилой дом Апартаменты в Монфорте-дель-Сид с бассейном и зелеными зонами
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом Апартаменты в Монфорте-дель-Сид с бассейном и зелеными зонами
Многоквартирный жилой дом Апартаменты в Монфорте-дель-Сид с бассейном и зелеными зонами
Монфорте-дель-Сид, Испания
от
$544,631
Год сдачи 2027
Современные апартаменты с 2 и 3 спальнями и просторными террасами в Монфорте-дель-Сид Апартаменты находятся в уютном и спокойном районе Монфорте-дель-Сид, в составе современного жилого комплекса, гармонично вписанного в природное окружение. Этот город отличается умиротворённой атмосферой и у…
Агентство
TEKCE Real Estate
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Показать все Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Casares, Испания
от
$5,69 млн
Nestled in the exclusive Finca Cortesin Resort, this magnificent villa showcases captivating architecture that offers a contemporary twist on golfside living. As you arrive, a private driveway welcomes you, providing convenient covered parking spaces for two cars. Spread across two floors,…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Leo 21B
Жилой квартал Leo 21B
Жилой квартал Leo 21B
Жилой квартал Leo 21B
Жилой квартал Leo 21B
Показать все Жилой квартал Leo 21B
Жилой квартал Leo 21B
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$5,23 млн
Introducing this stunning contemporary villa in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, with a prime frontline golf location. With clean architectural lines, expansive terraces, and floor-to-ceiling windows, this home is designed to maximize natural light and enjoy panoramic views of the golf courses…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации