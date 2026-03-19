  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Михас
  4. Жилой квартал Villa Europa 6

Жилой квартал Villa Europa 6

Михас, Испания
от
$1,72 млн
;
6
Оставить заявку
ID: 39454
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1927092212
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Михас
  • Адрес
    Calle Campo Europa de Cala Golf, 5

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
Located in the exclusive residential area of ‘La Cala Golf’ in Mijas Costa, this property presents itself as a masterpiece of modern and elegant design, surrounded by a natural environment that stands out for its serenity and Mediterranean beauty. This stunning villa is immersed in a privileged setting, surrounded by three magnificent 18-hole golf courses, offering its residents uninterrupted views of untouched nature and the impeccable green landscapes of the countryside. The villa's location is perfect for golf lovers looking to enjoy a relaxed and exclusive lifestyle, while benefiting from all the amenities offered by one of the best residential areas on the Costa del Sol. The villa has been designed to maximise the modern living experience, combining contemporary architectural design with an open and fluid distribution of spaces. From the outset, the spaciousness of the plot offers a sense of freedom and comfort, providing the perfect setting for a tranquil life surrounded by nature. The villa has four spacious bedrooms, each designed to offer maximum comfort, light and tranquillity. The three main bedrooms are accompanied by three modern style bathrooms, reflecting a minimalist and elegant design, with high quality materials. The bathrooms, like the rest of the house, are geared towards maximising functionality without sacrificing aesthetics, offering a relaxing and luxurious environment. One of the jewels of the villa is its fully equipped kitchen, which features SIEMENS appliances, ensuring the best quality and efficiency for day-to-day living. The kitchen, with its contemporary design, integrates seamlessly with the communal areas, creating an open and welcoming space ideal for modern living and entertaining friends and family. The outdoor area is equally impressive, with a spectacular infinity pool that stretches towards the horizon, merging with the panoramic views of the golf course and surrounding nature. This outdoor space is complemented by a spacious porch, ideal for enjoying outdoor gatherings or simply relaxing in an atmosphere of peace and privacy. It is equipped with underfloor heating, which guarantees a warm and comfortable environment at any time of the year. This feature, coupled with the property's energy efficiency, ensures that residents can enjoy a cosy home during the colder months without sacrificing the elegance and modern style that defines the villa. Security is a priority in this luxury residential development, which is why the property has a 24-hour surveillance system, offering peace of mind and absolute privacy to its residents. There is ample parking for three vehicles, with an open garage ensuring that the owners and their guests always have plenty of space to park comfortably. In short, an exceptional property that combines modern design, luxury and comfort, all in a dream setting on the Costa del Sol.

Местонахождение на карте

Михас, Испания
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал Absolute Estepona
Эстепона, Испания
от
$732,647
Жилой квартал Villa Isola
Benahavis, Испания
от
$7,82 млн
Жилой квартал The Oak 48
Эстепона, Испания
от
$466,436
Жилой квартал Villa Carolina
Bel Air, Испания
от
$3,30 млн
Жилой квартал Veridian I
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$906,707
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Villa Europa 6
Михас, Испания
от
$1,72 млн
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на море в Михасе, Малага, в окружении природы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на море в Михасе, Малага, в окружении природы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на море в Михасе, Малага, в окружении природы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на море в Михасе, Малага, в окружении природы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на море в Михасе, Малага, в окружении природы
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на море в Михасе, Малага, в окружении природы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на море в Михасе, Малага, в окружении природы
Михас, Испания
от
$430,007
Год сдачи 2028
Квартиры в живописном месте в Михасе, Малага Этот жилой комплекс в Михасе, районе Серрадо-дель-Агила, расположен среди холмов недалеко от Средиземного моря и представляет собой элегантный гольф-курорт. В центре комплекса — прекрасно спроектированное 9-луночное поле для гольфа с живописными л…
Агентство
TEKCE Real Estate
Оставить заявку
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с просторными террасами в Марбелье
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с просторными террасами в Марбелье
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с просторными террасами в Марбелье
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с просторными террасами в Марбелье
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с просторными террасами в Марбелье
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с просторными террасами в Марбелье
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с просторными террасами в Марбелье
Марбелья, Испания
от
$724,500
Год сдачи 2029
Роскошные и стильные квартиры в гармонии с природой в Марбелье, Малага Марбелья – одно из самых привлекательных мест Европы в провинции Малага на побережье Коста-дель-Соль, где сочетаются средиземноморский образ жизни, космополитичная атмосфера и природная красота. Благодаря мягкому климату,…
Агентство
TEKCE Real Estate
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Жилой квартал Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Жилой квартал Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Жилой квартал Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Жилой квартал Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Показать все Жилой квартал Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Жилой квартал Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Santa Margarita, Испания
от
$449,372
With the aim of creating a true haven of well-being, this development offers a carefully curated selection of spaces designed for relaxation, health, and social life. Outdoor pools, landscaped gardens, a gym, and communal areas create an environment where you can enjoy everyday life with tra…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации