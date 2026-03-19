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Жилой квартал Altoasis Phase II

Эстепона, Испания
от
$534,980
;
13
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ID: 39388
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 994630326
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Эстепона
  • Адрес
    Calle Maria Pita

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English English
Exclusive development of 87 single-family homes ready to move into, located in the western part of Estepona, next to the new High Resolution Hospital and right on the golf course. This enclave, undergoing a rapid urban expansion, is establishing itself as one of the most prestigious and promising residential destinations on the Costa del Sol. The homes, spread over two floors plus a basement, feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms, large private terraces, and in some cases, a solarium with stunning views of the sea and golf course. Designed in a modern style inspired by Mediterranean architecture, they offer bright rooms, marble floors, double-glazed windows, electric blinds, and a hot tub designed for your well-being and comfort. The residential complex includes exclusive common areas such as indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, and a gym, as well as redesigned gardens that foster harmony and well-being. The development is undergoing a complete renovation, both inside and out, to offer a high-quality, functional, and elegant environment. Thanks to its strategic location, surrounded by nature and perfectly connected to Estepona, Marbella, Sotogrande, and the Malaga and Gibraltar airports, Altoasis represents a unique investment and lifestyle opportunity on the Costa del Sol. Inmediate delivery.

Местонахождение на карте

Эстепона, Испания
Еда и напитки
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Altoasis Phase II
Эстепона, Испания
от
$534,980
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