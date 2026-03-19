  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. La Linea de la Concepcion
  4. Жилой квартал Altara Alcaidesa

Жилой квартал Altara Alcaidesa

La Linea de la Concepcion, Испания
от
$387,939
;
7
Оставить заявку
ID: 39302
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1393446890
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Город
    La Linea de la Concepcion
  • Адрес
    Pasaje de Punta Mala

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
New residential development in the province of Cádiz, comprising 55 multi-family homes with 2 and 3-bedroom options. The properties feature spacious terraces that allow residents to enjoy outdoor living with panoramic views over the La Alcaidesa Golf Course and make the most of the natural surroundings. In addition, all homes include a parking space and storage room located in the basement. The residential complex offers fully equipped communal areas, including landscaped gardens, a swimming pool with a sunbathing area, a gastroteca, and buggy parking facilities, allowing residents to enjoy their leisure time to the fullest without leaving home. Furthermore, the development is completely gated and fenced, ensuring greater security and privacy for residents. The project is located in Pasaje de Punta Mala, in La Alcaidesa, strategically positioned between several towns in the Campo de Gibraltar area, including La Línea de la Concepción, San Roque, Algeciras, and Guadiaro, where residents can find a wide range of services such as clinics, schools, banks, pharmacies, and public transport, as well as extensive leisure and cultural offerings including golf clubs, gyms, restaurants, and shopping centres. The development is just 15 km from Gibraltar International Airport and 28 km from the Port of Algeciras, with easy access to the A-7/N-340 motorway and direct connection to the AP-7 toll road.

Местонахождение на карте

La Linea de la Concepcion, Испания
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры рядом с инфраструктурой в Эстепоне, Малага
Эстепона, Испания
от
$563,906
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с панорамным видом в престижном районе Фуэнхиролы
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$1,10 млн
Жилой квартал Villa Sirius
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$6,82 млн
Жилой квартал The Meadows
Михас, Испания
от
$729,234
Жилой квартал Camarate Hills Fase II
Casares, Испания
от
$346,983
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Altara Alcaidesa
La Linea de la Concepcion, Испания
от
$387,939
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал Soul Marbella Sunlife III Adosados
Жилой квартал Soul Marbella Sunlife III Adosados
Жилой квартал Soul Marbella Sunlife III Adosados
Жилой квартал Soul Marbella Sunlife III Adosados
Жилой квартал Soul Marbella Sunlife III Adosados
Показать все Жилой квартал Soul Marbella Sunlife III Adosados
Жилой квартал Soul Marbella Sunlife III Adosados
Rio Real, Испания
от
$2,25 млн
The development of this new phase III promotion is the perfect opportunity to live in this new residential complex best equipped in Marbella, located in a privileged area close to the golf course and with the highest quality. You will enjoy incredible views of the sea and the Santa Cla…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал The Sky Marbella Apartments
Жилой квартал The Sky Marbella Apartments
Жилой квартал The Sky Marbella Apartments
Жилой квартал The Sky Marbella Apartments
Жилой квартал The Sky Marbella Apartments
Показать все Жилой квартал The Sky Marbella Apartments
Жилой квартал The Sky Marbella Apartments
Benahavis, Испания
от
$1,70 млн
Exclusive new development consisting of 50 high-end apartments, located in a prime area at the top of La Quinta in Benahavis, near El Madronal. This unique project emphasizes a seamless integration between living space and stunning panoramic views of both the sea and mountains. Key Features…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Aire
Жилой квартал Aire
Жилой квартал Aire
Жилой квартал Aire
Жилой квартал Aire
Показать все Жилой квартал Aire
Жилой квартал Aire
Bel Air, Испания
от
$531,283
Exclusive development located in Cancelada, one of the best areas of the New Golden Mile of Estepona. The residential complex has 57 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with first floor apartments with garden and/or large terraces as well as penthouses. The homes will have storage room and gara…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации