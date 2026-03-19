Жилой квартал Solaia

Exclusive designer residence project with 2 to 4 bedrooms in Cancelada, in the heart of the New Golden Mile. Solaia is an exclusive collection of eco-friendly homes, inspired by the organic elegance of natural forms. Located in Cancelada, in the center of the New Golden Mile, it perfectly combines the cosmopolitan energy of Marbella with the authentic Andalusian charm of Estepona, offering an intimate retreat surrounded by nature. Each residence is designed to provide privacy, tranquility, and connection, with spacious terraces and a seamless integration between indoor and outdoor spaces, offering breathtaking views of the Mediterranean landscape. Property Types: – Garden Apartments: Private terraces with serene countryside views. – Cove Apartments: Spacious terraces overlooking the pool, surrounded by lush vegetation. – View Apartments: Wrap-around terraces with panoramic views, ideal for entertaining. – Penthouses: Spacious solariums with outdoor kitchens and private pools overlooking the sea. This new development prioritizes modern sustainability, featuring a rainwater harvesting system for garden irrigation and eco-friendly landscaping. The residences boast high-end finishes, home automation technology, and elegant interiors, including large-format neutral porcelain tiles, non-slip stoneware on the terraces, Dover White walls, and luxury bathrooms with smart LED mirrors, temperature-controlled showers, and smart toilets. Residents enjoy exclusive amenities such as wellness facilities with a sauna and steam room, a coworking space, concierge service, and a beach-style pool surrounded by Mediterranean gardens. More than just a home, it's a sanctuary of comfort, balance, and well-being, where nature, design, and lifestyle coexist in perfect harmony.