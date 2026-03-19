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Жилой квартал Maralto

Эстепона, Испания
от
$544,934
;
16
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ID: 39273
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 808777435
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Эстепона
  • Адрес
    Avenida Jose Martin Mendez

О комплексе

Перевод
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English English
A large residential complex in the Las Mesas area of ​​Estepona. Its location offers exceptional homes with stunning views of the sea and mountains, abundant light, and bathed by the gentle sea breeze. Designed for those seeking a lifestyle surrounded by amenities and a perfect balance between the city, the sea, and the mountains. Its privileged location in the urban area of ​​Estepona will allow its residents to enjoy leisure, culture, the beach, and nature. Just a few steps away, you will find the Fair, Sports, and Leisure Center, as well as supermarkets, schools, public transportation, and quick connections to the city center and Las Mesas Park. Estepona stands out as one of the most desirable destinations, with more than 20 km of coastline, Blue Flag beaches, and a mild Mediterranean climate. Just minutes from the sea, the marina, and the historic center offer a perfect combination of relaxed coastal living and authentic Andalusian charm. It rises with an enveloping architecture, where the sinuous curves open to the sea and the mountains like an extension of the landscape. Its design flows with elegance and naturalness, creating a harmonious aesthetic that dialogues with the surroundings. Enjoy the comfort of resort living every day. It offers elegant common areas, including two outdoor pools, an indoor pool with a spa, a fully equipped gym, and an outdoor calisthenics area, as well as extras such as a grand lobby, a car wash in the underground parking lot, and a children's area. A gated community, designed to offer the tranquility of a private resort. With controlled access, manicured gardens, and designer common spaces, it offers the best of a hotel, but with the privacy of a home. The interior spaces flow naturally into the exterior thanks to its transversal design, which also allows for cross-ventilation from north to south. Its open-plan spaces are bathed in light thanks to large windows that connect to spacious terraces in the living rooms, kitchens, and bedrooms, creating a visual connection with the sea and mountains throughout the home. Every detail has been conceived to offer style and functionality. High-quality materials and products, large-format porcelain floors, open-concept kitchens, and a layout designed to maximize natural light create elegant and welcoming spaces year-round. The spacious and bright terraces become an outdoor refuge. A perfect space to unwind, breathe in the Mediterranean breeze, and be enveloped by the endless views of the sea and mountains.

Местонахождение на карте

Эстепона, Испания
Образование
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Maralto
Эстепона, Испания
от
$544,934
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