Жилой квартал Villa Sirio Sotogrande

Обеспечивают просмотр содержимого сайта и получение доступа к функционалу. Данный вид cookies используется только для корректной работы сайта и не передается третьим лицам. Отключении невозможно без нарушения функционирования сайта.
Аналитические cookie-файлы
Помогают нам улучшить производительность сайта, ваш опыт использования сайта и сделать его более удобным для использования. Информация, которую собирают этот вид cookies агрегатируется и по этой причине анонимна. Применяются в целях предоставления статистических показателей использования сайта без идентификации пользователей.
Рекламные cookie-файлы
Позволяют нам снижать наши маркетинговые расходы и улучшать пользовательский опыт.
Сохранить
Realting.com использует файлы cookie для улучшения вашего взаимодействия с веб-сайтом. Вы можете настроить, какие файлы cookie будут сохраняться на вашем устройстве.
Узнать больше
The villa is conceived as the superimposition of two clearly distinct volumes: a completely open and transparent base, and a more solid upper section that appears to rest lightly on the lower level. This contrast between mass and transparency defines the project’s architectural identity.
The villa sits on a 2,707 m² lot, with a total built area of 995 m² spread over four floors, featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three half-baths.
The ground floor is designed as a continuous space, free of visual interruptions, where the glass walls disappear to fully integrate the interior with the terrace and the water feature. The infinity pool thus becomes a natural extension of the home, taking center stage as a focal point and reflecting the architecture.
The upper volume, more compact and sheltered, houses the private areas and opens up through large, strategically framed openings, creating controlled views and adding depth to the façade. The interplay of horizontal planes and perimeter frames reinforces the geometry of the whole and conveys a sense of order and precision.
As a whole, the home is not understood as a sum of spaces, but as a balanced composition where each element—volume, material, light, and water—forms part of the same architectural concept.
Местонахождение на карте
San Roque, Испания
Образование
Досуг
Калькулятор ипотеки
Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости.
Вернуть обратно