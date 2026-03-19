  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. San Roque
  4. Жилой квартал Villa Sirio Sotogrande

Жилой квартал Villa Sirio Sotogrande

San Roque, Испания
от
$5,97 млн
;
6
Оставить заявку
ID: 39373
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1260944045
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Город
    San Roque
  • Адрес
    Avenida Reserva de Sotogrande

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
The villa is conceived as the superimposition of two clearly distinct volumes: a completely open and transparent base, and a more solid upper section that appears to rest lightly on the lower level. This contrast between mass and transparency defines the project’s architectural identity. The villa sits on a 2,707 m² lot, with a total built area of 995 m² spread over four floors, featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three half-baths. The ground floor is designed as a continuous space, free of visual interruptions, where the glass walls disappear to fully integrate the interior with the terrace and the water feature. The infinity pool thus becomes a natural extension of the home, taking center stage as a focal point and reflecting the architecture. The upper volume, more compact and sheltered, houses the private areas and opens up through large, strategically framed openings, creating controlled views and adding depth to the façade. The interplay of horizontal planes and perimeter frames reinforces the geometry of the whole and conveys a sense of order and precision. As a whole, the home is not understood as a sum of spaces, but as a balanced composition where each element—volume, material, light, and water—forms part of the same architectural concept.

Местонахождение на карте

San Roque, Испания
Образование
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал Alura Living Fase 1
Casares, Испания
от
$537,312
Жилой квартал Casa Cazorla
Марбелья, Испания
от
$6,82 млн
Многоквартирный жилой дом KASIA V
Торревьеха, Испания
от
$389,523
Жилой квартал Zenity Cyan
Эстепона, Испания
от
$1,85 млн
Жилой квартал Edificio Lúxor
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$324,230
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Villa Sirio Sotogrande
San Roque, Испания
от
$5,97 млн
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал The Meadows
Жилой квартал The Meadows
Жилой квартал The Meadows
Жилой квартал The Meadows
Жилой квартал The Meadows
Показать все Жилой квартал The Meadows
Жилой квартал The Meadows
Михас, Испания
от
$729,234
Год сдачи 2026
The Meadows is a new project in La Cala Golf Resort formed by 26 spacious townhouses in front line golf position with panoramic views of the resort and Mijas valley. South-west orientation. The homes are distributed over 3 levels in a private gated community with communal pool and gardens. …
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Жилой квартал BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Жилой квартал BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Жилой квартал BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Жилой квартал BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Показать все Жилой квартал BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Жилой квартал BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Малага, Испания
от
$1,02 млн
Год сдачи 2027
This is a highly exclusive residential development with only 18 homes, featuring 2 to 4 bedroom units, located in the prestigious El Limonar area, one of Málaga’s most iconic neighborhoods. The project combines new construction with the careful restoration of historic mansions, offering a un…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Urbanización Olimpo
Жилой квартал Urbanización Olimpo
Жилой квартал Urbanización Olimpo
Жилой квартал Urbanización Olimpo
Жилой квартал Urbanización Olimpo
Показать все Жилой квартал Urbanización Olimpo
Жилой квартал Urbanización Olimpo
Михас, Испания
от
$853,237
Immerse yourself in a world of exclusivity in the charming town of Mijas, on the sunny coast of Malaga. Known for its Andalusian charm, Mijas captivates its visitors with its cobbled streets and spectacular panoramic views of the Mediterranean coast. This picturesque white village, full of h…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации