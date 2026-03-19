  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Torrox
  4. Жилой квартал Proa

Жилой квартал Proa

El Morche, Испания
от
$494,878
;
20
Оставить заявку
ID: 39253
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1934297260
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    La Axarquia
  • Город
    Torrox
  • Деревня
    El Morche
  • Адрес
    Carretera de Almeria, 109

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
A development located on a natural balcony with spectacular sea views. This project, adapted to the topography, features a sustainable design and comprises semi-detached single-family homes with 3 bedrooms, southeast, south, and southwest orientations, and incredible sea views. All homes include parking and spacious terraces. Impressive facades and surroundings combine modern design with natural integration. The development is surrounded by outdoor spaces that offer tranquility and comfort. Live in an environment that inspires quality of life, where the landscape and architecture complement each other perfectly. An oasis of tranquility. Relax and enjoy the sun by our pool, designed to make every day feel like a vacation. Quality of life in your new home. A peaceful setting, well-connected to established towns and several beaches. Just 3 minutes from El Morche and 15 minutes from Torrox and Torre del Mar. Your outdoor haven. Experience comfort on magnificent terraces designed to provide the ideal space to disconnect and relax. The perfect place to enjoy the fresh air, turning every moment into a wellness experience. The heart of your home. Spaces designed for enjoying unforgettable moments with your family. Experience the comfort you've always dreamed of. A relaxing space that invites you to unwind. Rooms designed for your well-being, with high-quality finishes and modern design. Wake up each day in your new home. A private space for your well-being. Bathrooms with modern and elegant finishes, where every detail is designed for your comfort. A residential complex with landscaped common areas and a communal swimming pool.

Местонахождение на карте

El Morche, Испания
Образование
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Энергоэффективные дома с видом на поле для гольфа в Михасе
Михас, Испания
от
$467,077
Многоквартирный жилой дом Апартаменты с 2 и 3 спальнями в Сьюдад-Кесада
Рохалес, Испания
от
$358,563
Жилой квартал Calanova Collection
Михас, Испания
от
$608,643
Жилой квартал Casares Bay
Casares, Испания
от
$554,036
Жилой квартал Valley Views Fase 2
Михас, Испания
от
$453,922
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Proa
El Morche, Испания
от
$494,878
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры рядом с инфраструктурой в Эстепоне, Малага
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры рядом с инфраструктурой в Эстепоне, Малага
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры рядом с инфраструктурой в Эстепоне, Малага
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры рядом с инфраструктурой в Эстепоне, Малага
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры рядом с инфраструктурой в Эстепоне, Малага
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры рядом с инфраструктурой в Эстепоне, Малага
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры рядом с инфраструктурой в Эстепоне, Малага
Эстепона, Испания
от
$716,631
Год сдачи 2028
Современные квартиры на берегу Средиземного моря в Эстепоне Эстепона — настоящий бриллиант Коста-дель-Соль. Город очаровывает своим историческим центром с уютными улочками, оживленной набережной, мариной и более чем 20 км чистейших пляжей, многие из которых отмечены Голубым флагом. Благоприя…
Агентство
TEKCE Real Estate
Оставить заявку
Жилой комплекс Lagune Homes
Жилой комплекс Lagune Homes
Жилой комплекс Lagune Homes
Жилой комплекс Lagune Homes
Жилой комплекс Lagune Homes
Показать все Жилой комплекс Lagune Homes
Жилой комплекс Lagune Homes
Кальпе, Испания
от
$423,948
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2026
Количество этажей 10
Площадь 94–113 м²
4 объекта недвижимости 4
Жилой комплекс Lagune Homes находится в Кальпе, в непосредственной близости от природного заповедника Лас-Салинас и всего в нескольких минутах пешком от знаменитого пляжа Ла Фосса, а также в 10 минутах ходьбы от пляжа Ареналь. Два десятиэтажных здания с оригинальной архитектурой предлагают н…
Тип объекта
Площадь, м²
Стоимость, USD
Квартира 2 комнаты
94.0
424,343 – 477,813
Квартира 3 комнаты
111.0 – 113.0
488,052 – 501,704
Агентство
EspanaTour
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Evoque
Жилой квартал Evoque
Жилой квартал Evoque
Жилой квартал Evoque
Жилой квартал Evoque
Показать все Жилой квартал Evoque
Жилой квартал Evoque
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$510,805
An extraordinary residential project in the modern area of ​​Higuerón, designed to offer a unique experience thanks to its comprehensive selection of first-class amenities. Perched on a gentle hill in El Higuerón, a residential development designed for those seeking more than just a home: a…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации