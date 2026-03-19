Жилой квартал Be Grand El Limonar

An exclusive luxury housing project in one of the most prestigious areas of Malaga, El Limonar. It is made up of five buildings designed to the highest standards. The complex offers 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes, all with magnificent facilities. Located between Paseo de Salvador Rueda and Calle Ramal de Monte Sancha and is made up of five buildings designed to the highest standards. The complex has luxury homes with magnificent facilities. Two swimming pools with panoramic views, social area, rooftop, equipped gymnasium, chillout area and nineteen parking spaces with electric charging, will provide everything necessary for an unforgettable experience and an unbeatable quality of life, combining history, good communications, amenities, beach and relaxation. The ALCAZABA BUILDING / SR, 13 Internal and external refurbishment of an existing building, consisting of four dwellings. CATHEDRAL BUILDING / SR, 15 The oldest historic building in the complex, designed by the architect Antonio Rubio Torres (1939). Refurbished and converted into three new dwellings. ROMAN THEATRE BUILDING / SR, 17 Historic building, designed by the architect Antonio Rubio Torres (1948). Restored and converted into five new dwellings. BUILDING MUELLE UNO / RMS, 28 Newly constructed building consisting of four dwellings. It is just a short walk from the beach and offers all the services necessary for daily life: supermarkets, schools, pharmacies, restaurants and public transport. It is one of the most exclusive residential areas of the city, ideal for those looking for comfort, tranquillity and quality of life near the sea.