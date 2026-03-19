Жилой квартал Coral Mijas Residencial

We present an exclusive opportunity to live in an incomparable natural setting, with all the amenities at your fingertips. Modern and elegant residences, designed to offer you maximum comfort and quality of life. Modern and bright interiors, with open spaces that connect the living room, kitchen, and bedrooms to provide you with spaciousness and comfort in every corner. Soft tones and carefully selected materials create warm, balanced, and sophisticated environments. Whether it's a terrace, garden, or solarium, you'll have the perfect space to relax, enjoy the Mediterranean sun, and share unforgettable moments. Enjoy panoramic views, spacious common areas with swimming pools and green areas, and the tranquility of a place that has it all. This residential complex will feature homes of identical size, distributed across six blocks within the private grounds. There will be three types of homes: penthouses with solariums of approximately 43 m², ground floor apartments with gardens of up to 45 m², and first floor apartments with spacious terraces. All homes are exterior. Parking space included. The development will feature splendid communal areas with gardens and saltwater swimming pools for adults and children. In the heart of Mijas Costa, between Marbella and Fuengirola, lies Riviera del Sol, a vibrant area that combines the tranquility of coastal living with all modern amenities. Ideally located, 30 minutes from Malaga Airport and with easy access to the A-7 motorway. Beaches and golf just 100 meters from the beach and next to the Miraflores Golf Club, surrounded by other prestigious courses. Nearby amenities: supermarkets, restaurants, schools, and health centers just a few minutes away. Leisure and culture: from seaside walks and outdoor sports to excursions to Marbella, Fuengirola, or Mijas Pueblo. The perfect place to enjoy the Mediterranean, invest, or live year-round.