  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Михас
  4. Жилой квартал Coral Mijas Residencial

Жилой квартал Coral Mijas Residencial

Михас, Испания
от
$392,489
;
6
Оставить заявку
ID: 39246
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 991411344
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Михас
  • Адрес
    Calle Opalo de Riviera, 25

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
We present an exclusive opportunity to live in an incomparable natural setting, with all the amenities at your fingertips. Modern and elegant residences, designed to offer you maximum comfort and quality of life. Modern and bright interiors, with open spaces that connect the living room, kitchen, and bedrooms to provide you with spaciousness and comfort in every corner. Soft tones and carefully selected materials create warm, balanced, and sophisticated environments. Whether it's a terrace, garden, or solarium, you'll have the perfect space to relax, enjoy the Mediterranean sun, and share unforgettable moments. Enjoy panoramic views, spacious common areas with swimming pools and green areas, and the tranquility of a place that has it all. This residential complex will feature homes of identical size, distributed across six blocks within the private grounds. There will be three types of homes: penthouses with solariums of approximately 43 m², ground floor apartments with gardens of up to 45 m², and first floor apartments with spacious terraces. All homes are exterior. Parking space included. The development will feature splendid communal areas with gardens and saltwater swimming pools for adults and children. In the heart of Mijas Costa, between Marbella and Fuengirola, lies Riviera del Sol, a vibrant area that combines the tranquility of coastal living with all modern amenities. Ideally located, 30 minutes from Malaga Airport and with easy access to the A-7 motorway. Beaches and golf just 100 meters from the beach and next to the Miraflores Golf Club, surrounded by other prestigious courses. Nearby amenities: supermarkets, restaurants, schools, and health centers just a few minutes away. Leisure and culture: from seaside walks and outdoor sports to excursions to Marbella, Fuengirola, or Mijas Pueblo. The perfect place to enjoy the Mediterranean, invest, or live year-round.

Местонахождение на карте

Михас, Испания
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал Terra Nova Hills
Ojen, Испания
от
$1,19 млн
Жилой квартал Mirador de Estepona Hills Phase III
Эстепона, Испания
от
$963,590
Жилой квартал El Madroñal Villas - Villa Tiffany
Benahavis, Испания
от
$12,86 млн
Многоквартирный жилой дом Современные квартиры в Гуардамар-дель-Сегура с общим бассейном
Гуардамар, Испания
от
$290,425
Жилой квартал Jardines de las Lagunas Phase 2
Михас, Испания
от
$468,257
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Coral Mijas Residencial
Михас, Испания
от
$392,489
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал Residencial Pacaraima
Жилой квартал Residencial Pacaraima
Жилой квартал Residencial Pacaraima
Жилой квартал Residencial Pacaraima
Жилой квартал Residencial Pacaraima
Показать все Жилой квартал Residencial Pacaraima
Жилой квартал Residencial Pacaraima
Torremolinos, Испания
от
$733,784
A new residential development with a highly symmetrical and harmonious design, both in its exterior façade and in its interiors. It has multi-family homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, and 2 semi-detached single-family homes, where you can enjoy the privacy and tranquillity of your own home, wi…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Casatalaya
Жилой квартал Casatalaya
Жилой квартал Casatalaya
Жилой квартал Casatalaya
Жилой квартал Casatalaya
Показать все Жилой квартал Casatalaya
Жилой квартал Casatalaya
Benalmadena, Испания
от
$853,237
An elegant boutique complex of 28 apartments in the Torremuelle area. Exclusive 3-bedroom homes with an open concept design, cross ventilation and spacious and bright rooms. Every detail has been carefully thought out to offer a superior living experience, with exceptional amenities that wi…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Tresora Villa B
Жилой квартал Tresora Villa B
Жилой квартал Tresora Villa B
Жилой квартал Tresora Villa B
Жилой квартал Tresora Villa B
Показать все Жилой квартал Tresora Villa B
Жилой квартал Tresora Villa B
Benahavis, Испания
от
$5,68 млн
An exclusive residential development in La Quinta, a gated community with 24-hour security. Perfectly situated between the Mediterranean Sea and La Concha Mountain, it offers exceptional panoramic views. The abundance of natural green spaces in the surrounding area provides a sense of peac…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации