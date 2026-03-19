  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Эстепона
  4. Жилой квартал Etherna Homes

Жилой квартал Etherna Homes

Эстепона, Испания
от
$349,259
;
9
Оставить заявку
ID: 39215
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 801163211
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Эстепона

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
Residential complex with a contemporary and modern design, which has a total of 135 homes of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms located in Estepona. The privileged south orientation has allowed the design of bright homes that make the most of the hours of natural light. The first floor homes with beautiful gardens and the penthouses with solarium ideal for enjoying the sun and the incomparable sunsets of Estepona stand out. This complete residential complex is completed with spectacular communal areas consisting of a swimming pool with solarium, gym and gardens with native species. All of this is integrated into a gated complex to ensure the security and privacy of its neighbors. The privileged south orientation has made it possible to design bright homes that make the most of the hours of natural light. Its large windows offer spectacular views and connect the homes with the beauty of the landscape. Exceptional living rooms have been created that lose themselves in the horizon and increase the sensation of spaciousness and luminosity. The exclusive residential complex is completed with pleasant common areas: swimming pool with solarium, gym, putting green, zen areas and gardens with native species that transmit the beauty of living in a unique place like Estepona. The residential is integrated in a gated community to ensure the security and privacy of its neighbors, with a security checkpoint.

Местонахождение на карте

Эстепона, Испания
Еда и напитки
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал The Kos
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$1,27 млн
Жилой квартал Navigolf Suites 2
Михас, Испания
от
$489,189
Жилой квартал Living Gardens Torremolinos
Torremolinos, Испания
от
$406,710
Жилой квартал Riviera Hill
Михас, Испания
от
$329,918
Жилой квартал Waterfall Residences
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$819,108
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Etherna Homes
Эстепона, Испания
от
$349,259
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал Idilia Meraki
Жилой квартал Idilia Meraki
Жилой квартал Idilia Meraki
Жилой квартал Idilia Meraki
Жилой квартал Idilia Meraki
Показать все Жилой квартал Idilia Meraki
Жилой квартал Idilia Meraki
Benagalbon, Испания
от
$790,667
Exclusive development of single-family homes with meticulous design, located just 5 minutes from the sea and established areas in Rincón de la Victoria. Its beautiful beaches, proximity to all types of services, and incomparable landscapes make this municipality an exceptional place to live.…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой комплекс Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Жилой комплекс Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Жилой комплекс Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Жилой комплекс Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Жилой комплекс Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Показать все Жилой комплекс Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Жилой комплекс Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Кастель-Пладжа-де-Аро, Испания
Цена по запросу
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Количество этажей 3
Агентство
Scat Realty
Оставить заявку
Показать контакты
Закрыть
Пожалуйста, скажите продавцу, что Вы нашли это объявление на Realting.com
Агентство
Scat Realty
Языки общения
Русский, Español
Жилой комплекс BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Жилой комплекс BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Жилой комплекс BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Жилой комплекс BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Жилой комплекс BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Показать все Жилой комплекс BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Жилой комплекс BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Finestrat, Испания
от
$260,822
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2025
Количество этажей 3
BREEZE - это новое частное и закрытое сообщество, созданное для того, чтобы жить с максимальной функциональностью, наблюдая за Средиземным морем, в очень тихом районе, с легким общением и недалеко от пляжей, ( менее 8 км от Кала Финестрата ) и эксклюзивного поля для гольфа Puig Campana, Mall…
Агентство
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации