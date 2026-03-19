  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Михас
  4. Жилой квартал Sunrise Golf Residences

Жилой квартал Sunrise Golf Residences

Михас, Испания
от
$538,108
;
12
Оставить заявку
ID: 39505
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 685144593
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Михас
  • Адрес
    Camino Ojen a Mijas de Cala Golf

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
A unique opportunity to acquire a luxury apartment on the Costa del Sol, perfectly combining contemporary design with the natural beauty of its surroundings. Nestled frontline to the prestigious La Cala Golf Course, home to three renowned 18-hole championship golf courses, this exclusive collection of just 48 two- and three-bedroom residences offers an unparalleled lifestyle. Each apartment is carefully designed to maximize space, light, and comfort. The open-plan living areas blend harmoniously with the spacious terraces, where you can enjoy panoramic views of the golf course, mountains, and the Mediterranean Sea. Large double-glazed windows and a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces invite nature in, while underfloor heating, air conditioning, and high-end finishes ensure year-round comfort. Some penthouses and ground-floor units offer the option of a private pool and outdoor kitchen, making them perfect for entertaining guests and enjoying the region's enviable climate. The bedrooms are a haven of peace, bathed in natural light, with elegant bathrooms and bespoke interior details. Beyond your private retreat, you'll find a variety of premium amenities. A state-of-the-art gym with inspiring views, a luxurious spa with a sauna and whirlpool, an infinity pool and a beach-style pool, and a dedicated business center, all within the security of the complex. Ideally located, the development is just 10 minutes from the golden beaches and vibrant culinary scene of La Cala de Mijas. Whether you're looking for an active lifestyle, a haven of peace, or a flexible live-work space, it offers the perfect combination of luxury and convenience. Enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle, where every sunrise marks the beginning of a new chapter of beauty and relaxation.

Местонахождение на карте

Михас, Испания
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал The Club Vasari Villas
Эстепона, Испания
от
$2,22 млн
Жилой квартал Lomas Unique
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$567,687
Многоквартирный жилой дом Апартаменты в Монфорте-дель-Сид с бассейном и зелеными зонами
Монфорте-дель-Сид, Испания
от
$425,724
Жилой квартал Azure
Эстепона, Испания
от
$631,396
Жилой квартал Villa Entrelagos II
Михас, Испания
от
$1,80 млн
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Sunrise Golf Residences
Михас, Испания
от
$538,108
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на море в Эстепоне среди природы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на море в Эстепоне среди природы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на море в Эстепоне среди природы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на море в Эстепоне среди природы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на море в Эстепоне среди природы
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на море в Эстепоне среди природы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на море в Эстепоне среди природы
Эстепона, Испания
от
$1,26 млн
Год сдачи 2027
Количество этажей 4
Квартиры на берегу моря с большими террасами и видом на море в жилом районе Эстепоны Этот новый проект расположен в муниципалитете Эстепона на побережье Коста-дель-Соль, на юге Испании. Эстепона – это очаровательный город с более чем 20 километрами побережья, славящийся живописным старым гор…
Агентство
TEKCE Real Estate
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал The Eagle Seaview Residences
Жилой квартал The Eagle Seaview Residences
Жилой квартал The Eagle Seaview Residences
Жилой квартал The Eagle Seaview Residences
Жилой квартал The Eagle Seaview Residences
Показать все Жилой квартал The Eagle Seaview Residences
Жилой квартал The Eagle Seaview Residences
Михас, Испания
от
$478,951
New and exclusive residential development located in the prestigious area of Cerrado del Águila, Mijas. It is a unique project of only 59 homes, distributed in cozy 1, 2, and 3-bedroom layouts, designed for those who dream of living in a privileged environment. Its spaces are designed to de…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал The Hills 14
Жилой квартал The Hills 14
Жилой квартал The Hills 14
Жилой квартал The Hills 14
Жилой квартал The Hills 14
Показать все Жилой квартал The Hills 14
Жилой квартал The Hills 14
Benahavis, Испания
от
$22,75 млн
This is a majestic contemporary villa located in the exclusive gated community with 24-hour security access in El Herrojo Alto, Marbella. The layout includes 3 floors with 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, 2 of the bedrooms with private access. It features an open-concept living area and spacious…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации