  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Эстепона
  4. Жилой квартал Sunny Golf Estepona Fase 3

Жилой квартал Sunny Golf Estepona Fase 3

Эстепона, Испания
от
$443,683
;
20
Оставить заявку
ID: 39143
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1056867600
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Эстепона

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
Phase three of a new residential development in Estepona Golf, in the heart of the Costa del Sol, a privileged location near wonderful beaches like Bahía Dorada, and marinas such as Estepona, Duquesa, Sotogrande, and Banús, and close to the best restaurants and leisure activities. Located on the first line of the golf course, just 100 meters from the Clubhouse. The elevated position of the plot above the golf course allows for views of the course, and some homes also offer sea views. It is situated on the new Golden Mile, a prime location with a wide variety of services. Situated in a unique setting, just 3 km from the beach and with panoramic views of the coast. Estepona Golf is an 18-hole golf course with a prime location on the Costa del Sol. It is easily accessible from major roads and is situated 20 minutes from Marbella and 60 minutes from Malaga Airport via the A7 motorway, and 40 minutes from Gibraltar International Airport. The residential complex and the golf course are seamlessly integrated within a natural setting boasting spectacular scenery. The new development offers panoramic views of the golf course, and some apartments also offer sea views. The apartments feature bright, airy rooms thanks to their south and southwest orientation. The communal outdoor areas include a swimming pool with shower and lighting, as well as beautifully landscaped gardens with an irrigation system. Each apartment comes with an outdoor parking space within the complex. The 2- and 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartments feature a spacious living room that opens onto the terrace and integrates the kitchen into the living area, maximizing natural light and creating a sense of spaciousness. The ground floor apartments feature large private terraces and gardens. The penthouses boast beautiful, unobstructed views from their rooftop terraces. The apartments have double-glazed windows and security doors. The same 60x60cm porcelain tiles from Saloni have been chosen for all rooms. The kitchen comes furnished and equipped with a ceramic hob, extractor hood, oven, and refrigerator. The bathrooms are fully equipped, including a shower screen and mirror. Features include air conditioning, solar panels, thermal and acoustic insulation, and a natural ventilation system.

Местонахождение на карте

Эстепона, Испания
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал Villa Golden Mile
Марбелья, Испания
от
$3,13 млн
Жилой квартал SALVIA II
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$1,09 млн
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с просторными террасами в Марбелье
Марбелья, Испания
от
$978,477
Жилой квартал Be Grand El Limonar
Малага, Испания
от
$2,73 млн
Жилой квартал Pine Valley Villas
Михас, Испания
от
$1,51 млн
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Sunny Golf Estepona Fase 3
Эстепона, Испания
от
$443,683
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал Octavia
Жилой квартал Octavia
Жилой квартал Octavia
Жилой квартал Octavia
Жилой квартал Octavia
Показать все Жилой квартал Octavia
Жилой квартал Octavia
Малага, Испания
от
$2,45 млн
Exclusive residential development located on the beachfront of the capital of the Costa del Sol, opposite the Antonio Banderas promenade. A building of modern architecture where all the homes have large terraces with sea views. A residential complex surrounded by parks and landscaped areas…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры в Ориуэле в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжа
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры в Ориуэле в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжа
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры в Ориуэле в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжа
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры в Ориуэле в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжа
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры в Ориуэле в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжа
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры в Ориуэле в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжа
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры в Ориуэле в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжа
Ориуэла, Испания
от
$382,639
Год сдачи 2026
Элегантные квартиры с 2, 3, 4 спальнями в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжа на Плайя-Фламенка Современный комплекс находится в известном районе Плайя-Фламенка на Коста-Бланке. Этот прибрежный город отличается развитой инфраструктурой и множеством развлечений, включая еженедельный субботний …
Агентство
TEKCE Real Estate
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Copenhague 39
Жилой квартал Copenhague 39
Жилой квартал Copenhague 39
Жилой квартал Copenhague 39
Жилой квартал Copenhague 39
Показать все Жилой квартал Copenhague 39
Жилой квартал Copenhague 39
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$6,54 млн
КЛЮЧАЙНАЯ ЖИЗНЬ ВИЛЛА В СЕРДЦЕ НУЕВА-АНДАЛУЦИИ Эта сказочная вилла в хорошо зарекомендовавшем себя районе в самом сердце Андалусии претерпела полную трансформацию от земли до максимально высоких строительных характеристик. Предлагая 5 спален, 7 ванных комнат полной роскоши, он представляет …
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации