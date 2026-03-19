Жилой квартал Cerrado Hills

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A new luxury development of just 13 superb villas, each offering four en-suite bedrooms. These amazing villas are generous in size and quality.
Three of the bedrooms are located on the upper floor of the property, while another is adjacent to the living area. A large basement gives you the chance to modify the space to suit your needs; another bedroom, cinema room, wine cellar, gym...
The properties are positioned such that they arc around one of the greens of the Cerrado de Aguila golf course. This also means you have spectacular panoramic views of the Costa del Sol.
The luxurious open-plan living are is designed to facilitate daily life as well as entertaining. The kitchen, dining area and living room are all connected on one level to give you easy access and open areas from which to enjoy your views.
The bathrooms and kitchens are fitted only with high quality products from leading, luxury European manufacturers. The properties are also fitted with VTouch Pro allowing you to control many aspects of your home with the swipe of a finger. Lights, blinds, security, heating and A/C can all be controlled using an app on your mobile phone, or directly via the VTouch panel.
Местонахождение на карте
Михас, Испания
Еда и напитки
Досуг
Калькулятор ипотеки
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