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Жилой квартал Zinnia

Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$673,716
;
9
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ID: 38990
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In CRM: 368701478
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Марбелья
  • Город
    Сан-Педро-Алькантара

О комплексе

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English English
Español Español
In an exceptional location in San Pedro Alcántara, within walking distance to the beach and with views of the Marbella sea and the impressive peak of La Concha. Discover a new way of living in San Pedro Alcántara with our exclusive development of 19 homes with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms. Located in the wonderful Marbella, this development offers you the convenience of having all services at hand, in a vibrant and connected environment. Just a few minutes from the beach and Puerto Banús, you can enjoy one of the most exclusive destinations on the Costa del Sol, with its leisure, gastronomy, and cultural offerings. In addition to its excellent location, this development stands out for its top-level common areas, designed for your comfort. Stay in shape in the fully equipped gym with sauna, and relax in the rooftop pool with solarium, enjoying views of the sea and the Marbella mountains. These homes will be a perfect refuge for those seeking an exceptional environment and a quality life on the Costa del Sol. Living in San Pedro Alcántara means being surrounded by everything you need: schools, shops, restaurants, and health centers, all just a few steps from your home. Additionally, you will be perfectly connected with Marbella and the main points of interest in the area, making this development a unique opportunity for those looking for a home that combines comfort, luxury, and an unbeatable location.

Местонахождение на карте

Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
Образование
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Финансы
Досуг

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Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Zinnia
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$673,716
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