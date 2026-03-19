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Жилой квартал Marbella Sunset

Artola, Испания
от
$1,31 млн
;
11
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ID: 38925
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In CRM: 2056477947
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Марбелья
  • Деревня
    Artola

О комплексе

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English English
Exclusive boutique residential development located in the highly sought-after area of Cabopino, in East Marbella. Comprising just 14 exclusive luxury apartments and penthouses with 3 and 4 bedrooms, this project offers stunning sea views, outdoor swimming pools, and beautifully landscaped private gardens. The Cabopino area in Marbella perfectly embodies the Mediterranean lifestyle. To the north, expansive pine forests, exclusive residential communities, and the prestigious Cabopino Golf create a unique natural and residential setting. To the south, the spectacular protected natural reserve of the Dunas de Artola leads to the magnificent Cabopino Beach, located beside the charming marina of the same name. With nearly 1,500 metres of golden sand and calm, shallow waters, this beach is ideal for year-round enjoyment. The Puerto Deportivo de Cabopino, one of Marbella’s four marinas, is renowned for its excellent facilities and wide selection of restaurants, leisure activities, and entertainment for all ages. The architecture of this exclusive residential complex has been carefully designed to maximise the natural light of the Mediterranean. Its varying heights and thoughtful orientation allow each home to be filled with warmth and brightness, creating a truly boutique residential experience. The communal areas have been conceived as an oasis of tranquillity, where water takes centre stage through two swimming pools and an elegant fountain, surrounded by lush landscaped gardens that invite relaxation and wellbeing. Each residence has been designed as a unique home. While no two are alike, they all share the same philosophy: a focus on spaciousness and seamless connection with the surroundings. Interiors flow naturally onto the terraces, creating a continuous sense of openness, light, and harmony between sea and mountains. The exterior architecture combines the contemporary elegance of wood and glass with the timeless strength of stone. Thanks to the natural slope of the terrain, the project offers exclusive and distinctive property types: ground-floor residences with private gardens, bright mid-level apartments, and spectacular penthouses with expansive terraces and private swimming pools. The open-plan kitchens, conceived as the heart of each home, invite residents to share unforgettable moments — from sunny breakfasts to long after-dinner conversations and special evenings with family and friends. Every detail has been carefully considered to create a lifestyle where comfort, sophistication, and lasting memories take centre stage.

Местонахождение на карте

Artola, Испания
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы
Досуг

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