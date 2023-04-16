United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in United Kingdom
24 properties total found
Apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
178 m²
7 Floor
€ 8,950,000
United Kingdom.London, SWiE Penthouse near Buckingham Palace Dvochurovnevy penthouse in an e…
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
1 Floor
€ 5,252,096
United Kingdom.London, SW7 Stylish apartment in Knightsbridge Stylish apartment with a moder…
2 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
2 Number of rooms
92 m²
6 Floor
€ 7,502,994
United Kingdom.London, SW1 Apartments with hotel service 5 ***** Apartments with an exclusiv…
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms
94 m²
2 Floor
€ 6,820,904
United Kingdom.London, SW7 Apartments in the modern complex Beautiful apartments in a modern…
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms
146 m²
2 Floor
€ 9,890,310
United Kingdom.London, SW7 Apartments near Hyde Park Superb apartments on the second floor o…
4 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
4 Number of rooms
145 m²
6 Floor
€ 4,417,412
United Kingdom London, W1K 7DU Apartments with views of Hyde Park Magnificent apartments on …
Apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
161 m²
1 Floor
€ 6,424,000
United Kingdom.London, SW1 Apartments in the Belgrade area Two-level apartments in one of th…
4 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
4 Number of rooms
101 m²
5 Floor
€ 1,770,016
United Kingdom London, Pimlico, City of Westminster Penthouse with a terrace in the Pimlico …
4 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
4 Number of rooms
86 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,811,021
United Kingdom London, Westminster Apartments in the center of Westminster Bright spacious a…
4 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
4 Number of rooms
111 m²
5 Floor
€ 1,845,191
United Kingdom.London Apartments near 3-bedroom parks on the 5th floor in a beautiful reside…
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,522,235
United Kingdom London Apartments in southern Kensington Magnificent apartments on the third …
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms
73 m²
4 Floor
€ 1,730,000
United Kingdom London Apartments near Hyde Park Apartments with a unique location in the hea…
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms
72 m²
1 Floor
€ 1,792,000
United Kingdom London, Knightsbridge Apartments in Knightsbridge Two-level apartments with a…
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms
109 m²
5 Floor
€ 1,885,200
United Kingdom London, W14 Apartment in Kensington Apartment on the 5th floor in an amazing,…
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
5 Floor
€ 1,767,645
United Kingdom London Apartment in a house with a park Magnificent very bright apartment in …
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms
99 m²
5 Floor
€ 1,629,000
United Kingdom London, W2 Apartments near Oxford Str. Apartments on the 5th floor of a ver…
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,629,000
United Kingdom.London, SW1 Apartments with a private patio Elegant apartments with access to…
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
4 Floor
€ 1,662,690
United Kingdom.London, SW7 Apartments near Gloucester Road Wonderful Bright Apartments on th…
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms
92 m²
5 Floor
€ 1,768,474
United Kingdom London, City of Westminster Apartment near Hyde Park Apartment after quality …
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,775,300
United Kingdom London, W11 Apartment with views of the Apartment Park in central London, nex…
1 room apartment
Liverpool, United Kingdom
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
€ 117,595
United Kingdom Liverpool Apartments for rent Apartments for rent in a magnificent 15 --store…
1 room apartment with Investments
Nottingham, United Kingdom
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 111,967
Introducing a superior collection of individually designed one and two bedroom apartments lo…
1 room apartment with Investments
Nottingham, United Kingdom
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 103,669
Introducing a superior collection of individually designed one and two bedroom apartments lo…
2 room apartment with Investments
Nottingham, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 124,404
Introducing a superior collection of individually designed one and two bedroom apartments lo…
