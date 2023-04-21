Houses for sale in Alanya, Turkey

Alanya is a rapidly developing Mediterranean resort, which is both an appealing holiday destination and a perfect place for permanent residence. Foreigners who want to buy a house in Alanya are mainly impressed by the opportunity of living in a resort area where one can enjoy all the advantages of a large city with its shopping centres, hospitals, schools and banks.
One more advantage of the city is the variety of residential real estate options. You can choose between:
- small standard cottages with three rooms with an area of 100-120 sq m, which cost around 100 thousand euros;
- family-type houses with 4-5 rooms;
- luxury villas with large square footage, sometimes built according to individual projects.
Advantages of buying your own house in Alanya
Houses for sale in Alanya are a profitable investment: after all, housing prices in this city are growing every year.
Other advantages:
- secluded life with no prying eyes;
- outdoor swimming pool, barbecue area, children’s playground, which are available in every house;
- peace and silence almost in the centre of the city;
- profitable renting or selling of a house.