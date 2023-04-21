Houses for sale in Alanya, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
2 505 properties total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² 3 Floor
€ 302,500
Duplex 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 5 Floor
€ 247,500
Villa 5 room villa in Yaylali, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Yaylali, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 170 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 302,500
Villa Villa in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa Villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
€ 430,000
For sale villa in the area of Mahmutlar - Alanya. Planning villa 3 + 2, total area 280 squar…
Villa Villa in Konakli, Turkey
Villa Villa
Konakli, Turkey
€ 580,000
For sale villas in the Konakly - Alanya area. Planned villas 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1 total area …
Villa Villa in Karakocali, Turkey
Villa Villa
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 530,000
For sale villa in Alanya – Tosmur district. Planning villa 4 + 1, total area 250 square mete…
Villa Villa in Avsallar, Turkey
Villa Villa
Avsallar, Turkey
€ 289,000
For sale villa in the Avsallar - Alanya area. Planking villa 3 + 1, total area 185 square me…
Villa Villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa
Alanya, Turkey
€ 880,000
We present to you a new complex of villas in Alanya. Planning villas 3 + 1, total area 200 s…
Villa Villa in Avsallar, Turkey
Villa Villa
Avsallar, Turkey
€ 340,000
For sale villas in the Avsallar - Alanya area. Planning villas 4 + 1, total area 155 square …
Villa Villa in Avsallar, Turkey
Villa Villa
Avsallar, Turkey
€ 1,050,000
For sale villa in the Avsallar - Alanya area. Planking villa 4 + 1, total area 338 square me…
Villa Villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa
Alanya, Turkey
€ 685,000
For sale villa in Gazipashe - Alanya. Planning villa 4 + 2, total area 350 square meters, di…
Villa Villa in Karakocali, Turkey
Villa Villa
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 650,500
For sale villas in the Oba - Alanya area. Planning villas 4 + 1, total area 200 square meter…
Villa Villa in Karakocali, Turkey
Villa Villa
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 355,000
For sale villa in the Oba - Alanya area. Planning villa 4 + 1, total area 240 square meters,…
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 238,000
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 950,000
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 195,000
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 265,000
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 330,000
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 300,000
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 330,000
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 315,000
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 350,000
Duplex in Konakli, Turkey
Duplex
Konakli, Turkey
€ 195,000
Stay Property offers you an apartment of 2 + 1 in Konakly. The apartment area is 110 m2, the…
Duplex in Konakli, Turkey
Duplex
Konakli, Turkey
€ 187,000
Stay Property offers you an apartment of 3 + 1 in Konakly. The apartment area is 200 m2, the…
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 235,500
For sale duplex apartment in the Oba-Alania district. Planning apartment 3 + 1, total area 1…
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 232,000
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 299,000
A two-level apartment for sale in the Oba-Alania area. Planning of apartment 4 + 1, total ar…
Duplex in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex
Alanya, Turkey
€ 300,000
For sale apartment in the center of Alanya. Planning apartment 2 + 1, total area 117 m2, and…
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 240,000
Stay Property offers you an apartment of 5 + 2 in the Tosmur area. The apartment area is 210…
Duplex in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex
Avsallar, Turkey
€ 150,000
Stay Property offers you a penthouse apartment 2 + 1 in the Avsallar area. The apartment are…

Alanya is a rapidly developing Mediterranean resort, which is both an appealing holiday destination and a perfect place for permanent residence. Foreigners who want to buy a house in Alanya are mainly impressed by the opportunity of living in a resort area where one can enjoy all the advantages of a large city with its shopping centres, hospitals, schools and banks.

One more advantage of the city is the variety of residential real estate options. You can choose between:

  • small standard cottages with three rooms with an area of 100-120 sq m, which cost around 100 thousand euros;
  • family-type houses with 4-5 rooms;
  • luxury villas with large square footage, sometimes built according to individual projects.

Advantages of buying your own house in Alanya

Houses for sale in Alanya are a profitable investment: after all, housing prices in this city are growing every year. 

Other advantages:

  • secluded life with no prying eyes;
  • outdoor swimming pool, barbecue area, children’s playground, which are available in every house;
  • peace and silence almost in the centre of the city;
  • profitable renting or selling of a house.
