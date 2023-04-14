Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Pilar de la Horadada

Residential properties for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

424 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 78 m²
€ 345,000
New Work Promotion! Bungalows, attached to 2 floors, elegant style, about 500 meters from th…
3 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 92 m²
€ 253,500
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive and unique residential complex …
4 room housein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 137 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 379,000
A modern house with some extra space and luxury. The saltwater pool has a jet stream so a sw…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 239,900
Fantastic Residential to enjoy the good Mediterranean climate next to the Golf courses. Bung…
3 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 116 m²
€ 339,000
Semi-detached villas in Lo Romero Golf, Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Semi-detached hou…
2 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 199,900
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive and unique residential complex …
2 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 218,900
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive and unique residential complex …
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 71 m²
€ 185,000
Top Floor Bungalow – in Pilar de la Horadada. In a location where you have all the services…
2 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 195,900
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential area with 24 bungal…
3 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 199,900
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential area with 24 bungal…
2 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 182,400
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential area with 24 bungal…
3 room housein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m² Number of floors 2
€ 263,000
Introducing the new adjoining home in San Pedro del PinatarHouse with a modern design, an ar…
3 room housein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m² Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
Introducing the new corner house in San Pedro del PinatarHouse with a modern design, an area…
3 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 113 m²
€ 319,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA Newly built residential complex…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 315,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA Newly built residential complex…
2 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 82 m²
€ 239,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA New Build residential complex of apa…
2 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 72 m²
€ 219,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA New Build residential complex of apa…
3 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 102 m²
€ 275,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA New Build residential complex of apa…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 365,900
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Exclusive new construction residential o…
2 room apartmentin Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 269,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF APARTMENTS IN MIL PALMERAS New Build residential complex of 5 bloc…
3 room apartmentin Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 124 m²
€ 275,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF APARTMENTS IN MIL PALMERAS New Build residential complex of 5 bloc…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 249,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 104 m²
€ 299,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
3 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 163 m²
€ 349,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 239,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 289,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 224,500
CORNER GROUND FLOOR QUAD WITH PRIVATE POOL IN SAN PEDRO PINATAR New Build original quad off…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 217,500
GROUND FLOOR QUAD WITH PRIVATE POOL IN SAN PEDRO PINATAR New Build original quad offers you…
3 room housein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 654,000
On sale is a chic villa in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in the S…
Villa 3 room villain El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
3 bath 189 m²
€ 1,485,000
Modern and contemporary design with golf views,  indoor and outdoor parking.  Kitchen: E…
