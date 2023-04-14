UAE
Realting.com
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Pilar de la Horadada
Residential properties for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
€ 345,000
New Work Promotion! Bungalows, attached to 2 floors, elegant style, about 500 meters from th…
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath
92 m²
€ 253,500
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive and unique residential complex …
4 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
137 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 379,000
A modern house with some extra space and luxury. The saltwater pool has a jet stream so a sw…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 239,900
Fantastic Residential to enjoy the good Mediterranean climate next to the Golf courses. Bung…
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath
116 m²
€ 339,000
Semi-detached villas in Lo Romero Golf, Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Semi-detached hou…
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 199,900
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive and unique residential complex …
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 218,900
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive and unique residential complex …
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
71 m²
€ 185,000
Top Floor Bungalow – in Pilar de la Horadada. In a location where you have all the services…
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 195,900
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential area with 24 bungal…
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
86 m²
€ 199,900
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential area with 24 bungal…
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 182,400
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential area with 24 bungal…
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
104 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 263,000
Introducing the new adjoining home in San Pedro del PinatarHouse with a modern design, an ar…
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
Introducing the new corner house in San Pedro del PinatarHouse with a modern design, an area…
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
113 m²
€ 319,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA Newly built residential complex…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 315,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA Newly built residential complex…
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
82 m²
€ 239,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA New Build residential complex of apa…
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
72 m²
€ 219,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA New Build residential complex of apa…
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
102 m²
€ 275,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA New Build residential complex of apa…
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath
220 m²
€ 365,900
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Exclusive new construction residential o…
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 269,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF APARTMENTS IN MIL PALMERAS New Build residential complex of 5 bloc…
3 room apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
124 m²
€ 275,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF APARTMENTS IN MIL PALMERAS New Build residential complex of 5 bloc…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 249,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
104 m²
€ 299,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
163 m²
€ 349,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 239,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
105 m²
€ 289,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 224,500
CORNER GROUND FLOOR QUAD WITH PRIVATE POOL IN SAN PEDRO PINATAR New Build original quad off…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 217,500
GROUND FLOOR QUAD WITH PRIVATE POOL IN SAN PEDRO PINATAR New Build original quad offers you…
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 654,000
On sale is a chic villa in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in the S…
Villa 3 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
3 bath
189 m²
€ 1,485,000
Modern and contemporary design with golf views, indoor and outdoor parking. Kitchen: E…
