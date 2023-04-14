UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath
210 m²
€ 475,000
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
418 m²
€ 1,181,500
Nice villa in Altea, Costa Blanca, Alicante Residential full of light with large interior sp…
5 room apartment
Altea, Spain
4 bath
256 m²
€ 1,700,000
Villa for sale in Altea Hills, Costa Blanca The house has two heights and is distributed as …
4 room house
Altea, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
285 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
Villa with chic design and stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea.The …
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
416 m²
€ 2,044,000
Azure Altea Homes 2, exclusive luxurious villas in Altea, unique and customized projects, in…
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
374 m²
€ 1,908,000
Azure Altea Homes 2, exclusive luxurious villas in Altea, unique and customized projects, in…
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
5 bath
344 m²
€ 1,728,000
Azure Altea Homes 2, exclusive luxurious villas in Altea, unique and customized projects, in…
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
416 m²
€ 1,137,500
Blanc Altea Homes private modern villas for sale with seaviews in Altea (North Costa Blanca,…
5 room house
Altea, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
224 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
Introducing the chic villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea…
4 room house
Altea, Spain
211 m²
€ 892,500
A residential complex filled with light, with large internal spaces, unique architecture and…
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath
95 m²
€ 233,000
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
1 bath
50 m²
€ 144,900
4 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath
€ 325,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath
€ 505,000
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
5 bath
749 m²
€ 4,300,000
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
243 m²
€ 1,495,000
3 room house
Altea, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
291 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 825,000
4 room house
Altea, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
470 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,995,000
4 room house
Altea, Spain
560 m²
€ 2,275,000
4 room house
Altea, Spain
402 m²
€ 1,200,000
4 room house
Altea, Spain
835 m²
€ 1,150,000
4 room house
Altea, Spain
300 m²
€ 1,850,000
5 room house
Altea, Spain
160 m²
€ 369,000
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
517 m²
€ 1,972,000
Luxury villa in the Sierra de Altea, North Costa Blanca In the Sierra de Altea, with impress…
3 room house
Altea, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
3 room townhouse
Altea, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 240,000
Paired is located in a quiet area and family. The house is located on the first floor, distr…
4 room house
Altea, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
380 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,650,000
New three-story villa with magnificent sea views in the picturesque area of Mascarat in the …
3 room house
Altea, Spain
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
467 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
Chic spacious Tempo villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in Altea. A unique de…
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath
564 m²
€ 1,250,000
Villa with sea and mountain views in Altea, Costa Blanca The house has a built area of 564m2…
5 room house
Altea, Spain
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
417 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,137,500
A chic spacious villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea. The…
