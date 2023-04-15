Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Panevezio miesto savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Panevezio miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

Panevėžys
13
House To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Housein Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
131 m² Number of floors 1
€ 269,000
A NEW STATES, ONE HOUSE OF THE HIGH WITH THE LIGHT OF THE LAND PANEVENTION, BERNGESTIVES. HO…
Housein Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
A NEW STATEMENT LIVING OF THE STATE WITH THE LAND SECTION OF THE LAND, MARGIRI G. HOUSE IN T…
Housein Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
153 m² Number of floors 2
€ 115,000
SELLED MEAUINNAM IN THE FACILITY CENTRE, M. EXPLANATORY G., THANKING IN THE RAMIO, UNICAL AN…
Housein Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
81 m² Number of floors 1
€ 71,500
A SUMMARY OF THE PANCHASE CENTRAL PART, NEMUN AND DANUTES IN THE SANKRICATION OF THE FATHER …
Housein Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
LIVING IN THE HOUSE IN RAMYGAL, SODES G. HOUSE INDICATORY RAMYGAL CITY CENTER, ASFALTED PRIV…
Housein Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
396 m² Number of floors 2
€ 107,000
Housein Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
76 m² Number of floors 1
€ 66,500
PART OF THE HOME IN THE WORD GATVER, THE CENTRELISH CITY OF THE PANCHAS. HOUSE IN ONE HIGH, …
Housein Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
155 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
Housein Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
45 m² Number of floors 2
€ 31,000
PART OF THE HOME IN THE BERMINARY G., THE CANEVIEW. SELLING THE HOME PART GENERAL PLOT 45 KV…
Housein Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
LIVING HOUSE IN G, PANEVENTION OF THE CURRENT. HOME WAY: REQUIRED CAPITAL INVOLUTION OR REMO…
Housein Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
47 m² Number of floors 2
€ 35,000
PART OF THE LIVING HOME (DALINED VERTICALLY) PANEVISH CITY CENTRE - ALGIRDO IN THE GATVIEW. …
Housein Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 39,000
SELLED IN THE PANEVEY R. DANILIC K. NOT NECESSARY TO SHOW HOUSE!!! ------------- TAG1>> …
Housein Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
79 m² Number of floors 2
€ 35,000
S. IN THE BERBEDG G., THE PANEVENTION, A PART OF THE LIVING HOME (78.55 KV.M. GENERAL PLOTO)…

Properties features in Panevezio miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir