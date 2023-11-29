Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Panevezio miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

Panevėžys
42
43 properties total found
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
€70,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
€92,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
€51,000
House with paved road, with gas heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
€38,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLING THE PART S of the LIVING HOME OF THE ERDVI. IN THE GATVIEW, INDIVIDUAL HOUSE CENTER …
€165,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
€21,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
€45,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
€44,500
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 2
€37,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/5
€38,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/5
€20,000
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE HOUSE IS SENAMIES G., IN THE CANEVIEW. SELLING THE HOME PART GENERAL PLOT 49.33 …
€9,500
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
€295,000
House with paved road, with gas heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
€65,000
House with paved road, with Stillroom in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€45,000
House with paved road, with gas heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
€55,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/5
€75,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
€45,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
€188,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/9
€48,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/12
2 ROOMS BUY DARTS AND GIRTH G., IN THE CANEVIEW. BUTE REQUIRED REMON – EQUIPMENT UNDER YOUR …
€49,900
House with paved road, with gas heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
€71,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
2 ROOMS BUYING RAMYGAL G., IN THE CANEVIEW. PATOGUS BUTO PLANATION – SITE WITH BALKON, NEPER…
€43,000
House with balcony, with garage, with central heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with central heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
€270,000
House with paved road, with Stillroom in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
A LIVING HOUSE IS INDICATED IN THE FATHER OF THE RUND, IN THE CANEVIEW. GENERAL HOME PLOT – …
€169,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLING HOUSE WITH COMMERCIAL PATALL IN THE RAMYGAL FATHER, THE CANEVIEW. The building is s…
€79,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
60 KV.M. PART NAMO COUNTRY PANEVISH CITY CENTRO, PALANOS G. THIS IS RAMI AND PATOGI PLACE TO…
€62,000
House with central heating, with paved road, with Stillroom in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with central heating, with paved road, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
€43,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
A NEW STATEMENT LIVING OF THE STATE WITH THE LAND SECTION OF THE LAND, MARGIRI G. HOUSE IN T…
€249,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
THE HOURC 3 ROOMS WERE IN THE WARTH GATVER, THE CANEVIEW. HOUSE IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, THIN…
€51,000
