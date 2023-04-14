Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Klaipeda County
Klaipėda District Municipality
Houses
Houses for sale in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 157,000
IN THE WRITE, THE TRUDIET IS SELLED NEW IN THE 2-HIR HIGH SUBLOCATED LIVING OF THE 2-HIGH HI…
House
Rokai, Lithuania
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
Newly formed quarter residential settlement "New Rokai". Capital Klaipeda presents a unique…
House
Gargzdai, Lithuania
205 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
SELLED IN THE SIGNATED AND LOVE HOUSE IN THE NEW CALRANT For sale an extremely supervised, …
House
Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
304 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
SELLING HOUSE IN THE ITIN PATRAUCTION PLACE, IN THE TOURALAUK WITH 15 A. SKLYPU House for s…
House
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 157,000
IN THE WRITE, THE TRUDIET IS SELLED NEW IN THE 2-HIR HIGH SUBLOCATED LIVING OF THE 2-HIGH HI…
House
Dercekliai, Lithuania
56 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 77,000
In the carcephids, Klaipeda areas. 2-story SODO HOUSE WITH STATIN AND 6th c. SKLYPU ________…
House
Jonusai, Lithuania
165 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
Next to Klaipeda, in the Yonush Settlement, PUTIC HOUSE IS SELECTED, 165.33 sq.m __________…
House
Sudmantai, Lithuania
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
A house is sold in the suburbs of Gindulia. -----------------------------------------------…
House
Kuliai, Lithuania
270 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
House
Normantai, Lithuania
219 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 448,000
House
Stragnai I, Lithuania
95 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 69,500
Homestead at Minija ! Attractive price ! Front of its own, Voveryscine k. For sale part of …
House
Rokai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Newly formed quarter residential settlement "New Rokai". Capital Klaipeda presents a unique…
House
Gargzdai, Lithuania
90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
SELLED A+ CLASSES THAT THE LABELS ARE EQUIPMENT IN SLENGES, MODERN WE LOVE THE CUSTOMS OF TH…
House
Karkle, Lithuania
101 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
HOUSE IS SELDED WITH 9 ARS SECTION IN THE CARTON. It is a frame house for natural materials,…
House
Gargzdai, Lithuania
231 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 385,000
The guges sell a well-equipped 1-storey house with a garage for 2 cars. Domina change the ho…
5 room house
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
5 Number of rooms
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Sendvaris municipality, Klipščiai village, Tuopų street…
House
Graudusiai, Lithuania
82 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 244,500
2022m. construction two-storey, 3 – 4-room cottages with land and terraces in Nemirseta, 600…
House
Radailiai, Lithuania
174 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
A quality and economical two-storey house is sold in radars ------------------------------…
House
Svencele, Lithuania
97 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 410,000
HIGH QUALITY FULL PREPARED HOUSE WITH LOSS IN THE CRANTIC ANT MARI CRANTIC !!! 4.25 ARS SECT…
House
Gargzdai, Lithuania
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 262,000
THE ERDVUS HOUSE OF TRIA MIEGAMES IN THE CALOTE. Lots of space for every family member, a g…
3 room house
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Mazūriškės village, Versmininkų street (former Memel ar…
6 room house
Bendikai, Lithuania
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Bendikai village, Vėjų Rožės street 12. A newly built house wi…
2 room house
Bendikai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 145,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Bendikai village, Vėjų Rožės street. A newly built house with …
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 174,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Šlapšilė village, Žvyro street (former Memel are…
3 room house
Ginduliai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 243,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Ginduliai, Pakalnės g. a cozy, modern and high-quality furnish…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Svencele, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 229,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Svancelė village, on Nerijos street, a cozy, modern, smart, ec…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Svencele, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 189,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Svancelė village, on Nerijos street, a cozy, modern, smart, e…
2 room house
Svencele, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 229,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Svancelė village, on Nerijos street, a cozy, modern, smart, ec…
3 room house
Truseliai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 193,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Trušeliai village, Luknojų gatvė 2 (former Memel area)…
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Truseliai, Lithuania
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 129,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Trušeliai village, Lazdynų street 12 (former Memel are…
