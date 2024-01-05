Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania

Gargzdai
4
53 properties total found
House with balcony, with garage, with gas heating in Kuliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with gas heating
Kuliai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 80 sq.m. house with 23 sq.m garage and 6 acres plot Dovilai sen. Kuliai km. Lilies …
€125,900
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Gargzdai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Gargzdai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/9
FOR SALE 2 BEDROOM. APARTMENT 3/9 - AME FLOOR FACTORIES G.31 MAŽEIKIUIS GENERAL INFORMATION…
€43,000
House in Svencele, Lithuania
House
Svencele, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
€200,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Gargzdai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Gargzdai, Lithuania
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 2
€310,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Gargzdai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Gargzdai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
€77,800
House with paved road in Dreverna, Lithuania
House with paved road
Dreverna, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
€160,000
House in Ziaukos, Lithuania
House
Ziaukos, Lithuania
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
€109,800
House with garage in Jonusai, Lithuania
House with garage
Jonusai, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
€275,000
House in Slengiai, Lithuania
House
Slengiai, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
€250,000
House in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
House
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€175,000
House with balcony, with garage in Kuliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage
Kuliai, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
€145,000
House with paved road in Voveriskiai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Voveriskiai, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead at Minija ! Attractive price ! Front of its own, Voveryscine k. For sale part of …
€62,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Svencele, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Svencele, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
€430,000
3 room apartment in Judrenai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Judrenai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/2
A neat 3-room apartment for sale in the school’s g., in the town of Judre, Klaipeda. This ap…
€23,800
House with garage in Dreverna, Lithuania
House with garage
Dreverna, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
€208,000
House in Karkle, Lithuania
House
Karkle, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE SELD WITH 18 ARS SECTION IN THE CARTON. It is a frame house that evaluates natural mat…
€369,000
House in Karkle, Lithuania
House
Karkle, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
A HOUSE WITH 9 AREA SECTION IN THE CARTON. It is a frame house that evaluates natural materi…
€219,900
House in Gruceikiai, Lithuania
House
Gruceikiai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: 80.26 sq.m. m. area residential house with outbuildings in the village of one stre…
€29,000
House with garage in Sudmantai, Lithuania
House with garage
Sudmantai, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
€170,000
House with garage in Sudmantai, Lithuania
House with garage
Sudmantai, Lithuania
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
€280,000
House in Sudmantai, Lithuania
House
Sudmantai, Lithuania
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
_______________________ Homestead with 1 hectare near the city This homestead is a real p…
€299,999
1 room apartment with central heating in Jakai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating
Jakai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/3
FOR SALE ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPES FOR LIFE OR COMMERCINE ACTIVITIES. We sell 29.29 sq. M. m.…
€36,000
House in Priekule, Lithuania
House
Priekule, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUDED THE SODY IN THE PROPERTY. An inflated homestead with a plot of 17.77 a is sold n…
€90,000
House in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
House
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
THE PRESIDENT OF SLENGES !!!!!!!!! SELLED MODERN ONE HIGH 115 KV.M. HOUSE BEFORE PREPARED K…
€189,900
House with garage in Pipirai, Lithuania
House with garage
Pipirai, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED NOT TO PREPARE 2 HOUSE HOUSE WITH THE WILL BE A GUILLION G., RADAILS K., CLASS R. ID…
€79,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Sudmantai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Sudmantai, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
€200,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 2
A LIVING HOUSE IN LABRENCES is REFERRED TO. -----------------------------------------------…
€210,000
House with garage in Lebartai, Lithuania
House with garage
Lebartai, Lithuania
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€215,000
5 room house with double glazed windows, with parking in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
5 room house with double glazed windows, with parking
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Sendvaris municipality, Klipščiai village, Tuopų street, A 2-s…
€165,000
3 room apartment with parking, with internet, with alarm system in Svencele, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with internet, with alarm system
Svencele, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, HIGH QUALITY POILSI, BUYED BEFORE CURRENT MARKES ASK AND ENJOY ! …
€199,000
Property types in Klaipėda District Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
