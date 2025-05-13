Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania

4 properties total found
House in Truseliai, Lithuania
House
Truseliai, Lithuania
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE YAUKUS, SPREADS, LIGHT OF 6 CAMERA HOUSEHOLDS WITH AUDITS IN TRAVEL, CRUSTACEANS IN RAJ…
$444,261
3 bedroom house in Svepeliai, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Svepeliai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Jonušai village, Lymanto street 33 (former Memel area). Fully …
$408,318
5 room house in Ketvergiai, Lithuania
5 room house
Ketvergiai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 327 m²
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Ketvergiai village, in a very beautiful place, near the forest…
$386,572
3 bedroom house in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district (former Memel region), Trušeliai village. Luxury home for sale.…
$373,675
