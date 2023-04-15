Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Klaipėda City Municipality, Lithuania

Klaipeda
94
94 properties total found
Housein Klaipeda, Lithuania
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 170,000
IN THE CUSTOMS OF 2 ROOMS, HIGH LUBOM IS AND IMAGE IN THE MAKING OLD ===========<1>&l…
1 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 48,500
HOUSE ALREADY BUILD AND EXECUTIVE PURCHASE SANDORS WOULD BE PROVIDED Convenient car contact…
1 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 49,000
HOUSE ALREADY BUILD AND EXECUTIVE PURCHASE SANDORS WOULD BE PROVIDED Convenient car contact…
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 86,000
SELLED 2 - THEIR ROOMS WRONG WITH 3 A. MAP SECTION In a quiet location in the northern part…
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 66,800
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 8/20 Floor
€ 148,000
CLAINESS CENTREATMENT, ALL THE OLD, ON THE PUTIONAL QUALITY OK VERTINING WE HAVE MINIUM G. 1…
Housein Klaipeda, Lithuania
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 168,000
Housein Klaipeda, Lithuania
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 168,000
New Your home in Klaipeda's office - Climbing village! Just minutes before Klaipeda city cen…
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 68 m² 9/22 Floor
€ 130,000
SELLING 2 - THEIR ROOMS BUYBERS TO BE IN BUILDING For sale a functional two-room apartment …
3 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 82,800
SELLED 3 K. BUTAS 71 sq.m Mountainome g. near the Wrestling Relocation ---------------------…
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 49,900
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 82,900
Housein Klaipeda, Lithuania
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
65 m² Number of floors 1
€ 119,800
"BALL WAY" is sold with an equipped 65 sqm house with a terrace, 119 800 euros _____________…
Housein Klaipeda, Lithuania
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
83 m² Number of floors 2
€ 80,000
HOUSE CLAINDING RAJONE 82.87 KV.M. WITH 12 A. I'm SEPTEMBERING THE SUMMARY! House for sale …
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 29 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 119,500
In the land of water and wind, in Svencele, all free souls are waiting for a cozy and modern…
3 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 215,800
In the land of water and wind, in Svencele, all free souls are waiting for a cozy and modern…
1 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 54,500
SECRET - SECOND HOUSE „Padange Valley“ is a great choice for first housing. Small areas, bu…
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 78,000
1 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 26 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 52,500
1 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 54,500
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 78,000
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 66,800
SELLED 2 K. BUTAS 45.32 sq.m WHITE PR. near the Baltic pr. ring ----------------------------…
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 29/34 Floor
€ 157,000
CLASS CENTRE, GANDRALINES, 29 EXCLUSIVE EXCLUSIONS 63.49 sq.m IN THE SELLECTIVE 29 ---------…
Housein Klaipeda, Lithuania
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
186 m² Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
IN THE CLASS, THE OLD SENAMESTIGATION IS SELDED EXCLUSIVE DIZAINER EQUIPMENT 185.87 sq.m HOU…
Housein Klaipeda, Lithuania
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
"HOWS IN THE PRAYER" next to the Klaipeda SELLOW is equipped with COTEDG ! _________________…
Housein Klaipeda, Lithuania
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
349 m² Number of floors 2
€ 419,000
THESE ERDMS CAN BE YOUR IN THE CLASS OF THE CLASS! The house is perfect for people who want…
4 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 79 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 74,000
SELLED 4-HOU ROOMS WERE A GUARGES CENTREED, CLAIR G. Spacious 4 - io-room apartment for sal…
1 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 48,500
Convenient car contact with the city center, and the nearby Palanga Highway helps you quickl…
1 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 48,500

Properties features in Klaipėda City Municipality, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
