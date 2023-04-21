Residential properties for sale in Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Lithuania
40 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
116 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
House
Uzupe, Lithuania
59 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
SELLING ONE HOUSE WITH THE LIGHT OF THE LAND, FOR THE COUP, IN THE CASE, IN THE CASE R. THE …
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
151 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 66,000
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE IN THE CUSTOMS CITY. HOUSE WITH DIDEL SECTION SGEIUMBERS WITH A NON-COVE…
2 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 36,000
2 ROOMS WERE WITH THE ROUTH RENOVED NAME! Great location, next to bus station, several schoo…
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
45 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
IN THE VERY FRIENDS AND RAMIO VOCATION, NOT HAVE A SHIP, FROM WHICH AUTHORIZATION IS IN THE …
House
Urneziai, Lithuania
62 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 57,000
SODYBA NATURAL AND FOREST IN THE CALCULATION OF SURPOSE. STOP MANUFACTURED IMAGES, GREEN PER…
House
Azytenai, Lithuania
363 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 59,000
SELDING THE PRIPAL CHAINING IN THE WAYER OF THE BUSINESS! IN THE RUND OF THE RUNDERS, WE ARE…
House
Pasiliai, Lithuania
92 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
House for sale in Tulip Street, Crazy, Cot r. One-storey house with terrace and large court…
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
56 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 49,500
LIVING HOUSE IN THE PROPERTY COUNTRY WITH THE WINDOW! For buyers, we will prepare all the n…
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 95,000
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE IN THE CUSTOMAIN CITY. POSSIBLE CHANGE WITH THE ADOPTION TO THE EQUIPMEN…
House
Urneziai, Lithuania
60 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 44,000
CLASS SECTION OF THE EMPHYMENT WITH HOUSE IN GIRTHS! The plot with a garden house is strate…
3 room apartment
Vilainiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
62 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 44,000
SELLED WERE WITH LOSS KIEM, MELIORATORS G. 2, VILAIN K., POWER RAJ. SAV. Address – Meliora…
2 room apartment
Krakes, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 26,000
SELLED WERE A HAPPY MEMES G. 4, CHAIN. Address – Lowers g. 4-16, Chairs; Total area – 41.4…
3 room apartment
Krakes, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
54 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 43,900
SELLED BUTAS, LIGHT G. IN CHANGES. Address – Noise g. 7, Chairs; Total area – 54.50 sq. M. …
2 room apartment
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 36,000
SELLED BUTAS, J. BASANAVIUM G. IN CHANGES. RENOVATED HOUSE. POSSIBILITY TO BUY EXAMPLES (RBM…
House
Petkunai, Lithuania
122 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
HOUSE HOUSE IN THE PROPERTY RAJON, THE COURT OF PETKES. GENERAL INFORMATION: •Stadium g. 11,…
House
Savieciai, Lithuania
275 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 189,900
SELLED VERY ERDMS AND RECIZE BUILDED HOUSE !!! NO ANALOGICAL OFFER IN THE MARKET THIS YEAR I…
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
1-hectare homestead for sale in a single-seat area in the village of Bička. 220 sqm were ins…
House
Pelednagiai, Lithuania
79 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 25,500
SODY - HOUSE WITH A AGRICULTURAL BUILD AND 26 ARS SECTION R. PROFITING K. CHANGES G. ADVANT…
House
Justinava, Lithuania
48 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 14,000
SODO SKLYP WITH HOME CHAIN (JUSTICAL SODES ) Address: Sodyras g. 96, Chairs; Plot area: 7.21…
3 room apartment
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 50,000
SELLED BUTAS, J. BASANAVIUM G. 81, IN THE CHAIN. Address – J. Basanavičius g.81-35, Chairs…
House
Sirutiskis, Lithuania
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 38,000
SELLOW OF THE MARK WITH BUILDING IN THE CUSTOMS CITY (BABLES) GENERAL INFORMATION: •Light g…
2 room apartment
Janusava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 48,000
House
Petkunai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
SELLING ONE HIGH CARTON, ECONOMIC AND HEATING, NEW IN THE EXECUTION, THE CENTER OF THE LAPS,…
3 room apartment
Krakes, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 55,000
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
House
Urneziai, Lithuania
235 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
388 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 119,900
1 room apartment
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 17,000
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
184 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 99,999
SELLING BIG 17 A. SKLYP WITH HOME IN THE CUSTOMA CITY. UNICAL POSSIBILITY TO BE INSURED FOR …
House
Alksnenai, Lithuania
138 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 22,900
SODY SODY FOR THE PUBLIC OF THE PUBLIC GENERAL INFORMATION: •Chestnut g. 2, Pajiesle Villag…
