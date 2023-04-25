Houses for sale in Kaunas, Lithuania

Lithuania
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
109 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
96 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 169,999
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
137 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 179,000
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 279,000
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
140 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
READ ONE HOUSE WITH THE WARROW IN THE REDUCTION! NO LAPPENING WE ARE - THIS IS A SAFE AND GE…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
184 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 169,000
House for sale J.Newal g. In the villa near the city center. _______________________________…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
96 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 174,500
WE ARE IN THE HOT, YOU ARE CHANGED, FACY AND DISCOVER YOUR NEW HOME IN THE ROOM OF THE WORLD…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
97 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
2022 METHOD STATES FOR 2022, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A+ CLASS SUBLOCATED HOUSE IN THE INDICATORY! …
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
186 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
99 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
71 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
SELLING 2- THEIR WARROWS WITH THE ROURS! ---------------------------------------------------…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
92 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
THINKERIES THINK NERIES – NEW, END WAIN A++ CLASS DVIOUS TIME IN THE VALUES, IN THE WINNER G…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
174 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
RECONSTRED HOUSE WITH A PROJECT AND STATEMENT A LOWNLOAD IN THE CASE OF THE PRESSON WITH 5 A…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
64 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 55,000
Garden house for sale Cherry g. In Pilate, 64.00 sq.m. ------------------------------------…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
78 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
235 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 377,000
SELLED IN PRABANGUAGE HOUSE IN PUTION LOCATION! YOU WAY AND SAVE HOME ENVIRONMENT!!!TWO TERA…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
78 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 38,000
SELL YOU ARE SODO HOUSE IN THE CANCERN R., DRASSIC! You want to rest from the hustle and bu…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 159,999
SHARE COTED KOTEDG A++ CLASSES, PER DU HIGH, 79.93 KV.M. WITH LOSS KIEMU!!! BUTO ADVANTAGE: …
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 132,000
SHARE COTED KOTEDG A++ CLASSES, PER DU HIGH, 79.93 KV.M. WITH LOSS KIEMU!!!! BUTO ADVANTAGE:…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
106 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 159,000
SELLED YOU AND VERY PATOGED TO LIVE A BUY, EQUIRED BY AUTORIN DESIGN, ALL THE CENTER CENTRO!…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
122 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE ARCHITECTURE, ERDVUS, INOVATIVE STATES, A+ ENERGICAL CLASSES, INDIVIDUAL …
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
184 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 295,000
IN THE WALLING LIVING WE HAVE A WE HAVE A COUNCIL, A BODY GUARRARGE FOR ROAD AUTOMOBILE AND …
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
67 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 64,500
In the town of the lake, a log 67 sqm house is sold on a 10.49-acre plot. There is also a f…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
58 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
Fully equipped corner cottage for sale in Desire to perfectly developed infrastructure, exce…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
54 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 97,000
Scares high heating prices and want to manage heating costs on your own? The solution is - w…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
157 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 479,000
CLAUS HOUSE WITH PILNA APPLICATION, 4 - RIAIS MIEGAMAISIA AND I GARK 2-IEMS AUTOMOBILE, BEST…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
107 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 49,000
SELLING THE HOME PART IN THE HIGH! In the Kushiador district, parts of the house are sold …
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
74 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
SELLING HOUSE WITH LOSS IN THE PRESS OF THE PRESS IN THE COUNCIL !!! 4.5 ARIR SKLYP ! PUTION…
