  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Kaunas, Lithuania

42 properties total found
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
A GRAW SALE OF A INDIVIDUAL HOUSEHOLD WITH FANTASTIC GUIDE TO CANDIE AND NERES! A great offe…
$376,200
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
$278,876
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is sold in a closed and secure residential block. Comfortable house with 3 bedroom…
$336,300
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is sold in a prestigious place - in the vicinity of the Aleksotas bridge and the f…
$171,000
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
$199,197
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold the two GRAW HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD KAUUNE, KALNIET MICRORAJONE. LAUGHTER HOUSEHOLD 6,72 Y…
$227,868
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
Fresh air, bird chirping, peace - can become your daily routine! A brick building with a lar…
$86,989
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 676 m²
Number of floors 2
In the prestigious Kaunas district, Freda, a house with a 26 -acre plot is sold! Functionall…
$815,529
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern and high -quality spacious semi -detached house with garage and terrace in Freda, Kau…
$319,376
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
In Kaunas city, Šilainai, a spacious 12.06 ares homestead plot with a 61.10 sq.m. area of ​​…
$67,776
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR THOSE LOOKING FOR EXCLUSIVENESS AND LUXURY - THIS IS A GREAT HOUSE IN VYTENAI. NEAR THE …
$434,947
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Brick house for sale in Vaišvydava, Kirša G., Kaunas Advantages: • Very quiet place; • Near…
$114,174
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE DESTINATION NAM, 133 YEARS RESIDENCE ALLOWANCE, ALL NETOLI MILK. LETTER!!! 1.3 HA…
$106,554
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
In Vilkija, for 111 000 Euros Sold spacious (as much as 27,52 ares), a site with a wishy and…
$122,320
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
SENT HOUSEHOLD WITH THERASES IN NATURE THE DIFFERENT PROJECT FOR NATURE AND EVALUATION OF LI…
$364,730
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
PERFECT PLACE TO LIVE IN KAUNAS!!! In the desired Vytėnai, Užnerio st. HOUSE WITH GARAGE for…
$343,794
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 437 m²
Number of floors 2
Exceptional extremely large and spacious house in Žaliakalnis !! For sale luxurious, as much…
$429,512
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE IN ONE OF THE MOST LUXURY LOCATIONS IN KAUNAS THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO PURC…
$817,954
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
THE DIFFERENT PROJECT FOR NATURE AND EVALUATION OF LIFE IN MIESTE SHOULD BE ACHIEVED IN THE …
$296,433
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 1
IN A PRESTIGIOUS LOCATION OF KAUNAS, VYTENAI, A STYLISH AND SPACIOUS HOUSE IS FOR SALE. ====…
$408,940
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE INDIVIDUAL NAM NETOLI NEMUNO, 10 MINUTES TO THE CENTER! = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =…
$172,359
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale an exclusive, stylish house in Varlova. The highest quality, maximum functionality,…
$218,051
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
$872,484
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold a house with a flare! The plot - 9.25 a, good access, near the forest, Kaunas Lagoon, c…
$84,819
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
The exclusive house with a fantastic view of Kaunas panorama and Neris is sold in Žaliakalni…
$391,454
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
FULLY INSTALLED, NEW RENOVED HOUSE FOR SALE IN GREEN. OWN 6 A. SCLYPAS IN THE CITY OF THE BO…
$790,305
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
COMPLETE INSTALLATIONS G.! In an excellent place, a house with spacious garage is sold with…
$364,800
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SODO HOUSEHOLD WITH LOAD 6 A. SAMYLŲ K., KAUNO RAJ. GENERAL: - Address: Gubojos g.,…
$76,342
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious 182 sq.m border cottage with a 4.5 -acres plot that awaits new hosts!This is a gr…
$369,240
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
Unfinished building A + class one floor 116,30 sq.m house with spacious 13,67 a plot is sold…
$119,630
